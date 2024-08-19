Inspired and co-created by members of the U.S. Special Operations community, the Tactical Utility Short by Ten Thousand is designed to handle extreme adventures. Super-tough and purpose-built with a rugged durability, it’s ideal for rucks, range activities, and off-grid adventures.

This outdoor wear offers the ultimate combination of durability, comfort, and functionality. Packed with technical features to ensure it doesn’t rip and moves with you no matter how tough the action. Its ultra-durable stretch canvas fabric is tested to resist over 60,000 abrasions, while Proplyo Stretch tech offers max range of motion.

Developed and tested by core athletes, the Tactical Utility Short is “for men who live with intention, purpose, and readiness for the unpredictable.” It boasts a quick-drying DWR-coated shell to keep you dry and comfortable no matter the adventure. The fabric also has Odorblock permanent anti-odor treatment that neutralizes odor-causing bacteria. This way, helping you stay fresh between washes.

Moreover, these shorts offer organizational functionality. It features the brand’s purpose-built Every Session Carry pocket system to hold your essential EDC items. It has a couple of secure-zip utility pockets to hold all your field necessities. There’s also a dedicated space to store extra magazines.

Likewise, the Tactical Utility Short offers two hip pockets with knife clip reinforcement on the wearer’s right and two rear welt pockets. Its reinforced 2.5″ belt loops can also accommodate tactical belts. Plus a toned-down aesthetic makes it a versatile everyday wear. It easily transitions from training to everyday life and pairs well with just about any top. It’s available in three core colors and three seasonal hues.

Images courtesy of Ten Thousand