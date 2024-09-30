In its continuing commitment to sustainability and sustainable best practices, Outerknown teamed up with sustainable materials company Keel Labs for a limited-edition run of its best-selling Blanket Shirt. Called the Kelsun Universal Blanket Shirt, it infuses seaweed making it the first-ever commercially available garment made with the material.

It uses a fabric called Kelsun, which is comprise of alginate, an abundant biopolymer found in seaweed. This makes the material 100% biodegradable and given it’s from the ocean, is also free of fertilizers and pesticides.

Kelsun alginate fiber, derived from sea kelp, makes up 30% of the Outerknown Kelsun Universal Blanket Shirt. Meanwhile, the remaining 70% is soft Regenerative Organic Certified cotton, responsibly sourced from a textile manufacturer in Portugal. Its buttons are natural corozo buttons.

“It’s been ten years since we made the first one, and we are proud to partner with Keel Labs on the next generation of this shirt with a version made from Kelsun, a 100% bio-based fiber derived from seaweed. Working with suppliers that share our love for the ocean is a great fit for Outerknown. I’m excited to see this grow,” Outerknown co-founder Kelly Slater in a press release.

“This is a pivotal moment, not just for Keel Labs, but for the industry as a whole, standing as a marker for what lies ahead when conviction, action and collaboration combine,” says Keel Labs co-founder and CEO Tessa Callaghan.

Despite its seaweed composition, the Outerknown Kelsun Universal Blanket Shirt feels the same as the OG Blanket Shirt. It has the same lofty twill weave texture but just a bit lighter, making it the ideal versatile layer for years to come. It comes in a unisex design and made to order for men for a classic/relaxed fit.

Images courtesy of Outerknown