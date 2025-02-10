Winter is a season when people usually bundle up to keep the chill at bay. Although it gets ridiculously cold at times, it shouldn’t stop us from looking good when going out. Since thick outerwear typically covers our clothing, we can at least make up for it with snazzy footwear. Our latest pick is the SFB 6 Leather by Nike.

Folks tend to steer clear of leather for a couple of reasons. Not only is it prone to moisture damage, but the material also requires proper upkeep to look good. Thankfully, modern production processes render these concerns no longer relevant. Now that’s out of the way, here’s what you can expect from Style: 862507-201.

The SFB 6 Leather is what Nike likes to call a “SneakerBoot” likely due to the casual comfort it delivers to the wearer. Meanwhile, sneakerheads should have an idea about the inspiration behind this new silhouette. The original Special Field Boot was originally marketed for use by the military, police, and others in a similar profession.

At a glance, we already dig the Dark Mushroom/Light Taupe/Dark Mushroom colorway. Nike carfts the upper out of weather-resistant nubuck leather to withstand exposure to rain or sleet. For breathability, Nylon and mesh elements are incorporated around the ankle area and tongue of the boots.

Color-matching stitches reinforce the leather panels and textiles. Round shoelaces thread through metal eyelets and lace hooks for a snug fit. The SFB 6 Leather features double Nylon pull tabs on the heel. Experience superior cushioning with each step courtesy of the sockliner and injected Phylon midsole. Lastly, bold traction patterns on the outsole enhance grip on any surface.

Images courtesy of Nike