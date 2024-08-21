Vollebak’s latest release, called the Sashiko Chore Jacket, takes design cues from the first workwear jacket worn by 19th century French laborers, the chore jacket. It also incorporates the Japanese Edo embroidery called sashiko to make it durable and uniquely stylish.

Sashiko, or “little stabs” is an ancient form of embroidery used to mend clothing during the Japanese Edo period. It uses running stitch in repeated or interlocking patterns. The stitch not only gave the clothes their individual style but also made them stronger and warm. Meanwhile, chore jackets were for a lifetime of use and came in a simple cut so they make easy everyday wear.

Vollebak reinforced the entire Sashiko Chore Jacket with 5.5km of meta-aramid thread stitched in a “V” pattern instead of the traditional sashiko motifs of arrows or lightning. The stitching follows the body contours and is denser towards the hem and sparser at the elbows to enhance movement and strengthen high-tension areas.

Aramid fibers are highly strong and flame-retardant making this jacket extremely durable. But the Sashiko Chore Jacket is soft and comfortable to wear. The white stitches against an indigo blue backdrop were the classic sashiko combination. Ths combo paints an image of blue mountains decked with snow or the whitecaps on The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

This jacket used heavy-duty Japanese cotton dyed with indigo, then cut, sewn, and reinforced with sashiko stitching. It’s then washed to get that rugged, faded denim look. Rounding up the design of the Sashiko Chore Jacket are the bio-resin button fasteners and the pockets (two angled side pockets and a chest pocket).

Images courtesy of Vollebak