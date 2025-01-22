KÜHL’s CROSSFIRE Hooded Jacket offers lightweight warmth and comfort during chilly and wet weather conditions. It stays warm even when wet, making it the ideal wear during unpredictable weather conditions.

A patented hi-loft insulation blend comprised of water-repellent down and ultra-fine synthetic fibers offers optimum insulation. Then its body-mapped design strategically places the warmth where it’s needed the most. Namely, there are large 5.25” overstuffed baffles at the front, back, and top of the sleeves to offer premium core warmth.

Moreover, KÜHL’s CROSSFIRE Hooded Jacket boasts a lightweight and robust water and wind-resistant shell made from high tear strength MIKROTEX 20-denier for exceptional breathability and moisture management performance. It has strategically placed yolk overlays for added durability and weather protection.

This performance wear also offers freedom in mobility with its articulated design and fit. There are smaller 3” baffles at the side body and under the sleeves to minimize the bulk and increase mobility. Meanwhile, the insulated hood features a reinforced brim.

KÜHL’s CROSSFIRE Hooded Jacket offers versatility without losing its warmth. It has a couple of zippered handwarmer pockets and two zippered chest pockets to keep valuables secure. It also has an interior drop-in pocket while YKK zippers with strategically placed ribbon make them easy to use without snagging.

Color variants come in Carbon, Midnight Blue, and Blackout and sizes come from Small to XXL. KÜHL’s CROSSFIRE Hooded Jacket is an exceptional jacket that can handle a variety of conditions, isn’t constricting but is very easy to move around in, and is a light pack during travels or adventures.

