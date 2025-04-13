Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the dreaded heat and sweat. For the outdoor enthusiasts or with an active lifestyle, it calls for comfortable apparel that requires minimal washing. Best of all, one that can withstand days without smelling and offers room to breathe and move. Proof’s 72-Hour Merino Air T-Shirt is just that.

Proof previously brought the 72-Hour Merino Tee that’s great outdoor or performance wear because it stays fresh smelling for days. Now, the brand has made that lighter and slightly updated it for more mobility. The Air version is built on the same DNA as the standard Merino Tee. But it focuses on the merino wool construction itself to give it a lighter and hygienic feel.

Proof’s 72-Hour Merino Air T-Shirt features a mesh knit for breathability and high level of stretch, making it a great choice for various physical activities. It’s great for hiking, biking, HIIT training, and other sweat-intensive activities.

It’s a performance shirt with a cut that offers space to move with a reduced cling for better comfort during workouts. It also boasts a soft texture and hand feel and using wool has great advantages too. The fabric has natural properties that wick moisture, regulate temperature, and combat odors.

Proof’s 72-Hour Merino Air T-Shirt uses 99% more merino wool than the 87% of the standard Merino Tee despite it being more lightweight. Meanwhile, the 1% is 150gsm nylon for durability and natural water resistance. Proof says this shirt can be worn for 72 hours without showing any signs of wear and stays odor free for days. The clothier backed this claim by putting it through demanding excursions around the world—from Iceland and the Swiss Alps, to Mexico City.

