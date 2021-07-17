Luxury travel brand TUMI diversifies its 19 Degree Carry-On with the use of recycled polycarbonate instead of aluminum. This is to ensure your luggage does not outweigh what you pack.

Using 90% recycled polycarbonate for the shell lends to lightweight and flexible construction, yet durable and impact-resistant. The change complements the design’s elegant aesthetics, with its fluid-looking angled lines and smooth finish. Likewise, the shell, exterior zippers, and grab handles come with anti-microbial treatment. For added protection, the interior lining has PROTX2 antimicrobial coating to prevent the growth of bacteria, mildew, and mold that could lead to fabric odor on the surface.

Moreover, TUMI’s 19 Degree Carry-On, as with the brand’s Continental and Worldwide Carry-Ons, packs modern convenience for a jet setter. These include a built-in USB port for on-the-go charging and an integrated TSA lock. It is also easy and comfortable to maneuver thanks to its 3-stage telescoping handle and four quiet recessed dual spinner wheels. It is also compact at 21.75″ H x 14″ W x 9″ D, expandable to 11″, and weighs 7.84 lbs. Likewise, it has a retractable top and side carry handles for versatility in carrying.

On the organization side, this travel must-have gives you 38 liters of storage. It features a dual-compartment zip pocket on one side and compression straps on the other. The two storage solutions give you the freedom to pack items according to their purpose so you can easily find them. There is even a small zipper pocket to store smaller items like cardholders, coins, and earphones. TUMI’s 19 Degree Carry-On is available in the colors Iron, Black, and Berry.

Images courtesy of TUMI