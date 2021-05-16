BEST CARRY ON LUGGAGE BAGS
1
The first choice in carry on luggage bags we have is this cool 4 Kix rolling tote from American Tourister. This is an awesome solution to the problem of carry on luggage and incredibly portable. You’ve got everything you need to hand while you’re travelling, with enough to hold in it for between 1 to 2 days. There’s nothing worse than having to root around for travel documents or the odd snack, while trying to maneuver the bag out from under your seat or from the overhead compartment.
There’s nothing to worry about with this well-designed bag. It’s got a roomy main storage compartment and a zipper closure. Pushing and pulling it along is easy thanks to the in-line skate-style wheels. The retractable handle helps to ensure it’s always easy to transport and can be tucked right down into it when the bag is stationary.
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 14 x 18-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight 6.2lbs
2
G-RO and their sexy beast of a carry-on luggage bag are next. With a highly robust carbon fiber construction, lots of storage space and even a 10,000mAh power bank and easy-to-access USB-enabled device charging, there’s a lot to recommend this bag. However, the main thing we want to draw attention to with this bad is the rather impressive G-RO specialty the GravityRoll wheels.
What’s so special about the wheels, you may wonder? As well as having a lifetime guarantee, they’re designed to handle any obstacle, be it curbs, steps or even snow and so much more, with relative ease. The fact that they’re side-mounted allows more space to be devoted to room for luggage. With TSA-approved locks, a garment-expansion sleeve and handy pockets on the exterior for convenient places to store the items you need most like water bottles, passports, tablets and laptops, this bag is a sound investment.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Carbon Fiber
- Weight 9.3lbs
3
Aerolite is our next destination for this fabulous airline-approved carry on luggage bag. It has two simple and small, but effective wheels to make it easy to transport and has the obligatory retractable handle that is out when you need it and away when you don’t. in terms of space there’s enough room for all the essentials you need on your flight, or pretty much whatever other kind of transportation you are taking. A selection of interior compartments and pockets make it easy to not just store stuff inside, but neatly too. There’s also 2 handy, clear and detachable toiletry bags.
On the exterior of the Aerolite you’ll find easy-to-use and access pockets with zipper closure for those smaller, but even more crucial items such as travel documentation, passports, ID, money and your smartphone. The fact that it’s made by highly-skilled craftsmen and women and only the finest materials have used, make this a worthy investment.
Specs
- Dimensions 7.9 x 13.8 x 16.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight 4.3lbs
4
Herschel Supply Company are renowned in the bag world for their stylish and functional offerings. The Novel duffle bag is no different. This has a weekender-style bag design and has been laid out so that it’s as simple as possible, so you’ve got a no-fuss option for taking on that next trip you’ve got planned. Top-loading with a zipper closure consisting of two robust YKK zippers to provide a degree of waterproofing for your gear, there’s also two articulated and reinforced handles to make it easy on your arms, hands and shoulders.
The addition of a padded and webbed shoulder strap increases the level of comfort you have with using this bag. The biggest selling point, however, is the fact that it comes with the signature dedicated shoe compartment that Herschel bags are famous for. This means that you can keep dirty outdoor shoes separate to the other things you have in your carry-on and can switch between those and a more comfortable pair for wearing while flying easily. The internal compartment is roomy enough for everything you could need. All in all, this is a good-looking bag.
Specs
- Dimensions 11 x 20.5 x 11.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Nylon Canvas
- Weight 1.04lbs
5
Hartmann is another big name in the world of luggage and carry on bags and a great example of their expertise in this field is this Century carry on wheeled garment bag. Made from high-quality and long-lasting twill polyester with a very tailored and fitted-design, this is an elegant piece to take on both holidays and business trips. It gives you the option to keep your smart clothes hanging and looking as freshly pressed, even hours on a plane either under the seat or in the overhead compartment.
As well as keeping your clothes neat and tidy, it also has plenty of room inside the zippered pockets on the interior for smaller essentials. With wheels, a retractable handle and a comprehensive 10-year limited warranty, you more than get your money’s worth.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 21.5 x 14.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Twill Polyester
- Weight 10.89lbs
6
And we’ve got yet another big name represented by this next bag. Thule are incredibly popular and known for their durable luggage that provides you with the maximum packing space possible. This is made from impact-resistant and lightweight but oh-so robust virgin polycarbonate, so you know it’ll withstand a lot of use and abuse. 41-liters is a lot, especially for a carry-on option. Rather than just settling for two wheels, a standard for many bags out there, why not opt for something a little more robust and easier to navigate, like the Revolve with its 8-wheel system?
Not content with designing a bag that is robust and durable, Thule have ensured that this has an anti-theft system. The puncture-resistant zipper, solid internal frame and TSA-approved locks mean that its contents will be safe throughout your journey, even when your eyes are not firmly on it.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 16 x 22-inches
- Capacity 41-liters
- Material 100% Virgin Polycarbonate
- Weight 8.3lbs
7
Looking for something that is a little pricier than what we’ve featured so far, but more reinforced and durable for it? Look no further than the Briggs & Riley Sympatico. This is a 21-inch spinner that can be expanded thanks to the CX compression tech designed by the manufacturer. When this is utilized you get an additional 22% packing space. Once you’ve got everything in there that you need to, it will still compress back into its original size.
Equipped with four double-spinner wheels, the bag has a lower center of gravity and can offer you full 360-degrees of movement. Although the body is made predominately from virgin polycarbonate, there are steel elements that help increase its durability. It’s a straightforward interior with space for a hanger for keeping clothes business-smart.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material 100% Virgin Polycarbonate
- Weight 8lbs
8
Even if you only know a little about luggage and bags, you’ll know the name Samsonite. It’s a name that goes together with travel confidence. They’re known for designing bags that can handle a lot. Wheels won’t fall off easily, the body will take a lot of bumps and abuse. Made from polycarbonate, the Centric is a hardside bag that is already generously-sized but can be expanded to offer even more room. The lightweight and easy to carry around design is made all the easier thanks to the 360-degree spinner wheels.
To keep your belongings safe and secure, there’s also TSA locks on the side with a combination. This is great if you’re looking for a bag that doesn’t need keys to lock it. The fact that the interior has a full-zipper closure divider with cross straps, makes this all the sweeter a purchase.
Specs
- Dimensions 9.5 x 14.75 x 19.6-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polycarbonate
- Weight 7.5lbs
9
The Eagle Creek Load Warrior is another fine option for carry-on luggage. If you want a durable bag, this has a seamless exo-skeleton that has strategically-placed wear points to maximize its resistance to abrasion. It has corners were reinforced with special Hypalon fabric that helps to provide protection against impact, drops and fraying and Bartek, ballistic and ripstock fabrics that gives additional reinforcement and water-resistance.
On the interior, the compartment found in the top of the bag is ideal for the items you need while travelling. Whereas the larger pocket can be used for your clothes and things you don’t need as immediately. Equipped with oversized wheels with protective casing you’ll find it easy to navigate over various surfaces and terrains.
Specs
- Dimensions 11 x 15.5 x 26.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Hypalon, Water-repellent Ripstop, Bartek
- Weight 4.13lbs
10
Another option from American Tourister is the Zoom wheeled bag. Made from high-quality nylon this bag has both duffle-style handles, which is perfect when you want to just lift and carry the bag. The padding helps make the handles easy to grip. While there’s also a retractable handle to pull it along easily, utilizing the in-line smooth-running skate-style wheels. The main compartment has a u-shaped zipper closure which makes it easy to access and pack.
American Tourister, as we’ve noted earlier in our guide, have a good reputation for making sophisticated, yet simplistic and lightweight luggage options. The versatility this bag offers you makes it a great choice whether you’re looking for a business trip bag or something a bit more durable.
Specs
- Dimensions 12 x 12 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Nylon
- Weight 3lbs
11
This Grace suitcase from Level8 is made with the frequent flyer or traveler in mind. Designed to with within the size restrictions for international flights as a carry-on for either under seat or overhead storage compartments. It’s been expertly constructed from highly-reliable polycarbonate and ABS plastic to give you the best balance between firmness and lightweight. As well as having more than adequate storage space and compartments on the interior, there’s also a specially-designed compartment that can keep your laptop (up to 15.6-inches in size) separate and safe.
As is standard with many of these bags there’s TSA locks that ensure your items and documents are always safe and secure. With 360-degrees spinner wheels and a retractable handle that can be set to three different heights, this is all you need for that short break.
Specs
- Dimensions 9.4 x 14.6 x 21.6-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polycarbonate and ABS
- Weight 9.85lbs
12
Look at this bad boy from Pelican. The EL22 elite is a 22-inch carry on with special travel system. Made from double-walled polypropylene this case can handle loads as big as 1,500-pounds. While the O-ring seal around the bag provides it with waterproofing that can protect the contents if submerged in 1-meter of water for up to 30-minutes. As well as the durable and robust qualities, the TSA locks and fabric interior, the thing that we feel makes this stand out from the pack is its unique travel system.
The travel system comprises of a separate bag for clean garments and clothing, laundry, a zipper-closure shoe sack and a Dopp-style toiletries bag. There’s also a detachable lid organizer that helps to keep those items you need quickly within reach.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 13.87 x 21.46-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Injection-molded HPX Resin, Polybutylene Terephthalate
- Weight 11.24lbs
13
If you’re already familiar with Volcom, you’ll know that they are responsible for some very functional and long-lasting accessories and bags. With the aptly-named Daytripper you can roll into the airport and onto the plan with next to no hassle at all. The sandwich-style the company have opted for gives you two very generously-sized compartments in the main section of the bag. 100% high-quality polyester has been used throughout the construction, meaning its not only lightweight and portable, but durable too.
On the inside there’s enough room for just about all you’d need to have close to your hands during your flight. With a variety of differently organizer sleeves and a dedicated-laptop sleeve. The tough telescopic handle and reliable wheels makes it a real joy to steer through the crowds.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 22-inches
- Capacity 45-liters
- Material Polyester
- Weight N/A
14
It didn’t take us long to get to the masters of outdoor accessories Victorinox. We’ve featured Victorinox a lot here at Men’s Gear in various buying guides in the past, such as our look at the best rolltop backpacks. As part of the Spectra 2.0 collection from the brand, this frequent flyer carry-on has been suitably designed and constructed to put up with ups and downs and crowds involved with travelling regularly, particularly by plane. Despite being ridiculously lightweight, it’s incredibly spacious and unless you’ve got a serious amount of clothing and gear to pack away, it’ll serve you well.
Made from 100% pure and fresh polycarbonate, it can take a fair number of nicks, knocks and bumps without suffering any damaged. The corner guards help in this regard too. The fact that it meets carry-on size regulations and has an easy-access door, you’re never too far away from the things you need the most. Like many in our guide, there’s a laptop sleeve and the easy-to-control 360-degrees spinner-wheels make busy airports a cinch to navigate through.
Specs
- Dimensions 9.3 x 16.3 x 21.7-inches
- Capacity 42-liters
- Material 100% Virgin Polycarbonate
- Weight 6.6lbs
15
What could be more manly than Harley-Davidson? Not a lot, which is why you’d want to invest in this stylish and robust carry-on bag. With double-spinner-wheels and a telescopic handle that can tuck away out of sight when not in use, it’s a good-looking piece of luggage. With the map interior lining in the signature Harley-Davidson look. Quilting makes it not only stylish, but comfortable.
There’s not a lot else to say about this bag, it’s got more than enough space on the interior and plenty of options with zipper-closure compartments on the outside too for important documents. Front, side and top handles give you plenty of versatility for holding and carrying this great little bag.
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 14 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material N/A
- Weight 7lbs
16
In conjunction with Nautica and Tommy Bahama, the Honolulu bag is an excellent and affordable carry-on bag, that will suit guys with the most discerning of tastes. Are you looking for a bag with a nice soft and almost plush interior? Where there’s plenty of space for clothing and a zipper closure compartment on the reverse of the lid to keep documents safe and secure? Then this bag is for you. We really like the nice blue and the way it contrasts with the brown detailing of the straps.
It’s got four wheels, so you’ll have no trouble maneuvering this through a busy airport and with the telescopic handle, you can tuck it away nicely in the overhead compartment or under your seat.
Specs
- Dimensions 11 x 16 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight 5.9lbs
17
Back again with Briggs & Riley, this time with a stylish number from their exclusive Kinzie Street International luggage range. Taken its inspiration from Chicago, itself a cool town, this is a great option for any of you who are concerned about style and aesthetics as you are form and function. This delivers on all fronts, with four great spinner-wheels and the durable, embossed and coated fabric known as Tartex that’s used you have protection and the means to handle all the concrete jungle and airports of the world throw at you.
The adjustable handle system is made from aircraft-grade aluminum and can be set to four different heights, so you’ll have no trouble finding comfort. In terms of storage, there’s the SpeedThru pocket, specially-designed by Briggs & Riley to provide you with easy-access to the main compartment when you’re packing and while you’re on that busy long-haul flight. There’s also the HideAway ID tag made from top-notch leather that hides all your sensitive personal information. You even have the use of a laptop-sized pocket that keeps your electronics separate from everything else.
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 14.5 x 19.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Tartex
- Weight 2.43lbs
18
Look at just how slick the next carry-on bag is in our guide. From the strangely-named brand HEYS AMERICA, the much cooler Portal spinner suitcase is worthy of your consideration. With a sturdy and durable polycarbonate and ABS body, it has the lines and curves of a sportscar. If you’re someone that takes pride in everything from their appearance to their luggage, this is a good choice. Rather than having to fight your way past your boxer briefs, various accessories and other garments to get to your laptop, HEYS AMERICA have positioned the padded laptop zipper-closure laptop compartment to the front of the bag.
Soft and very good quality satin is used to line the inside of the bag, while there’s also a divider can be used if you’re a neat freak that likes to have everything in its place and a place for everything. All in all, it’s a super-cool bag and the portal to a new level of swagger.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14.5 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material 100% Polycarbonate
- Weight 8.38lbs
19
If you’re looking for a piece of luggage with a great reputation, how about one that’s been featured in Forbes. That’s exactly what you get with this smart carry-on bag, designed and constructed by Samsara. But we know you need a little more than that to entice you in and want to buy something. Made from high-grade aluminum, this is more than just a sturdy, albeit lightweight luggage solution. Yes, there’s plenty of space to hold your belongings, but there’s something that really stood out to us about this bag.
We mentioned the fact that it was ‘smart’. It’s smart, firstly in the fact that you’ll be notified if your suitcase moves away from you. You will also get notified if it’s stolen or has been opened by someone other than yourself. It’s also smart as you can connect your tablet, smartphone or even laptop up to it and charge it using the USB-C connectivity it offers. As well as all the smart functions though, it’s also designed for travelling in an organized fashion with a separate garment bag, toiletries bag and other compartments. As well as being TSA-certified with reliable locks, the associated App always helps to keep your belongings and fancy bag safe.
Specs
- Dimensions 12 x 16.3 x 25.8-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Aluminum
- Weight 6lbs
20
ABS is a material used frequently in suitcases and it’s not hard to see why. Take this hardside expandable spinner suitcase from the previously featured Nautica. It’s designed for travel and handling being banged around a busy airport and up the stairs to a busy plane. The four-wheel-spinner system helps to make it smooth sailing through those busy arrivals and departure lounges we all hate a little bit.
Helping with the maneuverability is the easily-adjustable trolley-style handle with easy-locking at the touch of a button. Quite literally. The interior is nicely finished off with fine linen, so you’re garments, and other valuables and documents are well-taken-care of. The interior has also clearly been designed with the organized gent in mind. There’s the spacious main compartment and then two mesh-based zipper-closure pockets and a zipper-closure curtain too. You can even pick it off the ground when you just need to bash past people, thanks to the included shoulder straps that are easy to adjust for comfort.
Specs
- Dimensions 8.5 x 14 x 20.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material ABS
- Weight 6.95lbs
21
From Bric’s who, admittedly, are a brand we’ve not come across very often, comes the next sophisticated and affordable suitcase. We’re fans of products, especially travel accessories, where form and function meet in a head-on collision with fashion with exceptionally sexy results and we have to say that’s what you get with the 21-inch spinner suitcase we have here. The four-wheels and telescopic handle are all in place, where you’d expect them to be. It’s got the capacity for at least 1 to 2-days’ worth of clothing and other important stuff and it just looks like it’s ready for anything.
What’s more, the outside has been coated with PVC and is therefore treated for protection against water and the elements. As a nice finish, there’s a Tuscan leather trim that really make the synthetic material used in its construction. What more do you need to know? The fact it weighs just over 5-pounds and therefore easy to drag around through the bustling crowds of whatever airport you’re departing from and arriving in.
Specs
- Dimensions 9.1 x 14.2 x 21.6-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material N/A
- Weight 5.7lbs
22
Made from a durable nylon, this Ricardo Beverly Hills bag is made to last. It’s able to withstand a lot of wear, tear and abrasion, while also providing your gear from protection against the weather. Although it’s a lot smaller than some of the bags we’ve featured here, it still has enough space for an adequate amount of clothing and other items for a short trip away.
On the inside is where we really fell in love with this bag though. It’s got a handy anti-wrinkle bar that can be adjusted and a suiter loop that means you can keep clothes you’d normally hang free from creases. The main section is divided into two main compartments and there’s a floating partition that can be utilized to adjust the capacity of each section. Not only that, but there’s also tie-down panels that can be adjusted to keep other items in place while you’re travelling, keeping them close to hand but safe from damage and the TSA-friendly toiletry bag is waterproofed and removeable, allowing you to keep them separate from other items.
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 13 x 16-inches
- Capacity 27.3-liters
- Material Nylon
- Weight 4.7lbs
23
If, though, you’re looking for something a bit bulkier, that doesn’t feel bulkier, then consider the Dakine carry-on EQ roller bag. This gives you easy-access to 40-liters of storage space, but all within a conveniently designed and sized piece of luggage. Made from highly-durable 600D polyester, you know Dakine were not messing about when they formulated this bag. Aside from the polyester construction, the main draw to this bag is its impressive use of all that space it offers.
On the exterior of the bag you’ll find a pocket with a zipper closure that’s ideal for keeping those travel documents, passports, keys and other bits and pieces you need quickly, organized. Whereas on the interior you’ll find strapping that helps you to keep loose items secure. A nice touch is the YKK zipper closure for the main body and the polyurethane wheels that make it easy to pull and push around even the busiest of airports.
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 14 x 21.5-inches
- Capacity 40-liters
- Material 600D Polyester
- Weight 5.6lbs
24
Fancy something with some British charm, elegance and sophistication. Come on, we know that’s the kinda guy you really are. Don’t be shy. With the London Fog Kensington expandable spinner carry-on bag that’s what you get and a whole lot more. The fact that it features aluminum tubing to give it added robustness, makes us love it even more. Charming and attractive, but strong and masculine underneath.
The low-profile multi-directional 360-degrees spinner-wheels help to make sure you always look like a cool traveler. Even when you must navigate through a sea of people, it won’t let you down. Storage and organization shouldn’t be a problem, as on the exterior there’s a few pockets and compartments, while the main body of the bag even has separate shoe pockets. Did we mention how good it looks?
Specs
- Dimensions 10 x 14 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Aluminum
- Weight 7.7lbs
25
The next bag in our guide has a rather dashing name that just seems to roll off your tongue and oozes class and style. Perry Ellis Lexington. Say it out loud. Sounds good, doesn’t? Well, it’s more than just an attractively named bag brand and model. This is an expandable carry-on bag for you guys reading this with exceptional taste. Made from high-densest and therefore, robust and durable, polyester, it is designed to put up with a lot. It’s designed to be as rugged and capable as you are.
With a trolley handle made from aluminum that’s adjustable at the touch of a button and various other handles for different carrying options, this is a versatile bag. The interior is where it really shows off its versatility though. With a main compartment that features tie-down straps for securing your stuff, shoe pockets and the option to expand it to provide you with 2-inches more space. The exterior also has a couple of zippered pockets and compartments.
Specs
- Dimensions 10.2 x 13 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight 8.5lbs
26
Now we’re talking. A name that really doesn’t need any introduction, Ben Sherman are most famous for their menswear. Stylish shirts, tees and jeans are always a great investment when they’ve got the Ben Sherman tag. That reliability extends out into the world of luggage and this Nottingham carry-on bag offers a great combination of the style that you’ve come to expect from Ben Sherman with the functionality and accessibility you expect of a carry-on bag.
It’s got the usual selling points – four-multidirectional spinner-wheels, a telescopic handle with adjustable height positions and a whole lot space. It even benefits from having four side feet, so you can stand it up horizontally rather than vertically and easy-grip handles at the top and bottom for when it’s time to lift it.
On the inside, there are two fully-lined compartments, garment restraint mesh pocket with a zipper closure that helps keep your gear safely in place and two generously-sized pockets for smaller items. That also has a zipper closure. Considering it weigh just over 6-pounds makes this an awesome, affordable and lightweight option for the discerning traveler.
Specs
- Dimensions 22 x 14.5 x 10-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester, ABS, Embossed-PAP
- Weight 6.65lbs
27
We’ve got another classic carry-on bag from the Hartmann Century range. The main difference between this and the one we mentioned closer to the start of our guide is the fact that this is not a wheeled model. So, if the other took your fancy, but you’re not a fan of wheeled bags, we’d recommend you consider this. Packed with the same standard of design and function, this is a great example of Hartmann’s amazing handiwork.
Made from the twill polyester the company use often, it’s built to withstand a lot of use and abuse. It’s got a selection of pockets on the interior in addition to the main compartment, offering you lots of options for keeping your gear and clothes neat, tidy and well organized. And the bag is finished with a touch of class thanks to the signature Ducord striped accents that Hartmann are famous for and the luxuriously embossed lining on the interior.
Specs
- Dimensions 9.5 x 12 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Twill Polyester
- Weight 2.86lbs
28
We must be honest with you readers; we weren’t entirely sold on the Original Penguin Clive carry-on bag when we first set our eyes on it. It has a penguin insignia. Not even a proud and majestic-looking penguin – a clumsy one! Is that masculine? Quirky, yes. Adorable, absolutely, but masculine no no no! However, we should never have judged this bag by its penguin insignia.
You see, penguin aside, this is one real winner of a carry-on luggage option. It’s made from a very durable, but lightweight material and has a textured and rigid shell. There’s the high-quality aluminum handle and its double-spinner-wheels that make it a joy to pull. It’s the interior though, that really sold us. Fully lined with an imprinted fabric lining, there’s two mesh pockets with zipper closure and a main compartment area that features tie-down straps for security and organizational purposes. The thing that really sold us though is the expandability of the bag which offers 15% more storage space when you need it.
Specs
- Dimensions 9.5 x 14 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material N/A
- Weight 6.57lbs
29
The Kipling Parker carry-on bag we have highlighted here next is another example of class and subtlety. It’s not got as many exterior pockets or fancy elements. What it does have though is a high-quality nylon construction, telescopic handle that does the job it was intended for and four great spinner wheels. Along with the two small pockets with zipper closure on the exterior, its on the inside where this bag is a real winner.
The obligatory packing straps are included in the design that helps to secure your items and prevents your clothes from creasing. Especially important for business travelers. The last thing you want when you’re meeting that high-profile client, is to look like you slept on a plane in your clothes. There is an internal mesh pocket that’s good for keeping more important items separate from your clothes. Aside from that, it’s the fuss-free attitude of the design we like. A real laidback option in a marketplace full of complicated and complex bags with so many compartments you don’t know what to do with them.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Crinkle Nylon
- Weight 5.38lbs
30
Timberland are another brand that really need no introduction. People associate Timberland with rugged durability and all things outdoors. Therefore, why wouldn’t a hardside ABS carry-on bag from Timberland be anything but ideal for the frequent traveler? Despite its heavy-duty design though, it benefits from being ridiculously lightweight at just under 5-pounds. From your front door to your destination, this will provide the support you need and protection for your clothes and gear. The four-wheel spinner system makes light work of even the trickiest surfaces, while the telescopic handle can be locked in place to stop it trying to slide back down.
The interior is what you really want to know about though, isn’t it? Well Timberland deliver on that front with full lining that’s been nicely finished and valet straps to help keep all your clothes, items and anything else from bouncing and banging around in transit. There’s also a separate zippered pocket on the opposite side on the interior. That is ideal for travel documents and thinner items. Just as Timberland boots have that kinda imposing and intimidating look, so too does this bag. It’s not trying to be a stylish number like some of the fancier models in our guide. It is what it is and does what it does to an excellent standard.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 15 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material ABS
- Weight 4.3lbs
31
Looks so often can be incredibly deceiving. Take this Osprey Packs Meridian wheeled-bag. It doesn’t look like much, does it? But beware, this unassuming piece of luggage is a travelling behemoth in disguise. It’s got amazing chameleon-like qualities that mean it doesn’t matter what you have planned in the way of travelling, it’ll be able to accompany you to the edge of the world and back again. You see, as well as having all the hallmarks of a classic carry-on bag – telescopic handle and sturdy wheels, it can be converted into a fully-functioning backpack.
This is achieved by unzipping the back panel in which you will find a complete detachable shoulder harness. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also grab handles at the top and side for another great carrying option. In terms of space, with a total of 60-liters, you’d be hard pushed to find a more conveniently arranged bag. The main compartment is comprised of four generous pockets with zipper closure, compression straps to keep clothes in place and a pocket at the top that can be used to keep toiletries separate or those items you need quickly while travelling. Still not sold. Really? It’s also got a daypack that’s completely detachable for times when you don’t need the main bag.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 22-inches
- Capacity 60-liters
- Material 1680D Ballistic Nylon, 420D Nylon
- Weight 8lbs
32
Perhaps you really don’t need or want a bag that can carry a maximum of 60-liters. That’s understandable, not everyone does need that much! For something that’s not quite as bulky and even more lightweight then, consider the Darcey rolling luggage bag from Kipling. This is a smart little thing that’s more subtle and sophisticated in its approach to carry-on baggage. Made from high-quality nylon to the standard you’d expect from Kipling, there’s something effortlessly cool about this item. The fact that it’s just over 5-pounds, makes it even more attractive.
In addition to the telescopic handle you’d expect, there’s a side handle for carrying it horizontally. Ideal for when you’ve had enough of the crowds and want to start ramming through people. Politely of course. Aside from that, it’s not exactly an all-singing, all-dancing style of bag. A simple and effective zippered pocket can be found on the exterior, while the interior is lined without any additional pockets, but does have strapping to help stop things from taking a bounce while you are navigating the airport and plane.
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 13.75 x 21.75-inches
- Capacity 30-liters
- Material Nylon
- Weight 5.07lbs
33
Anne Klein is a well-respected manufacturer of both men’s and women’s accessories and bags, so it’s no wonder why we’ve decided to feature at least one entry from the fashion label. All the usual suspects are present and correct in this piece of luggage – telescopic handle on top, four wheels that offer 360-degrees maneuverability and an easy-access main compartment with zipper closure. When you’re tired of pulling it around you can use the side and top handles to carry it. High-end polyester has been used throughout, in the main fabric and lining too. On the exterior there’s a handy zipper pocket, but it’s the interior that’s important.
That features 1 zippered pocket, 2 slip-style pockets and detachable and transparent zippered pouch (ideal for small toiletries that you want to keep separate from everything else). There’s also valet straps that can be easily adjusted to fit around and secure whatever clothes and gear you’ve got packed away. We’re big fans of valet straps at Men’s Gear, because there’s nothing worse than having a bag well organized and arranged so you know where everything is, only to find you must rummage and rummage through it all to find what you really need for during your flight. You won’t have that problem with this bag, that’s for sure.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 16 x 24.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight N/A
34
Fila are an Italia sporting goods company that are known for making high-quality trainers and other clothing and bags. It’s not surprising then that the brand would have such a desirable and functional offering in the carry-on luggage sector. It looks a little like a backpack, but we think that’s cool. When it’s just an incredibly robust and durable rolling bag. On the side though and on the top, in front of the telescopic handle, you’ll find extra handles for when you need to lift it off the ground. This just gives it an extra bit of versatility.
Part of what makes it look more like a rucksack is the four external zipper pockets. These are perfect for those knick knacks and other items you want close to hand when you’re on that long-haul flight or fighting the crowds at the airport. While there’s bungee cord on the interior to help tie everything down so it’s all neat and tidy. It may seem small, but trust us when you open the main compartment, you’ll realize that it’s got more than enough space for everything you could ever need or want to take on a small trip away.
Specs
- Dimensions 14 x 12 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Nylon
- Weight 5.17lbs
35
Please don’t let the lack of wheels and a telescopic handle put you off this rather beautiful weekender-style duffle bag. What it lacks in rollability (is that really a word? If it isn’t, it really should be), it more than makes up for in functionality and durability. As you can probably tell from the pictures, it’s made from real leather. Not just any leather though – genuine Bull Leather all the way from Italy. Taking its inspiration from classic Italian fashion designers, this is an exquisite bag to look at and perfect for the stylish traveler we know you really think you are.
What about storage space? Ah yes, well the Polare Retro weekender is not just about dashing good looks and that authentic leather smell. The interior is nice and roomy and has more than enough space for clothes and other items for a short weekend break. For the business traveler, or the guy that doesn’t like to be too far away from his computer, it’s got a special padded sleeve for a laptop between 15 and 16-inches while the main compartment could, in theory fit a 17-inch model. To give your hands a rest, there’s also a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap that you can use across your body or over your shoulders.
Specs
- Dimensions 9.06 x 11.41 x 20-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Genuine Italian Bull Leather
- Weight 3.97lbs
36
We’re back with Herschel for the next carry-on bag in our guide. This is a more stripped-back and subtle affair than the previous model from the brand. The stunning feature of this bag is the tough and durable polycarbonate shell. Designed with the rugged needs associated with the hustle bustle of busy airports, foreign cities and whatever else your trip throws up at you. As you’ve no doubt come to expect, it’s got a telescopic handle and good-quality wheels that make it effortless to pull it through the crowds. When you need to run a bit faster, like they do in the movies, to make that flight, you can make use of the neoprene-padded handles found at the top and side.
On the interior it’s got a split design that marries garment valet-style straps for keeping your clothes neat and tidy and a mesh storage pocket with a zipper closure. While 34-liters may be a fraction of the capacity that some of the other bags we’ve featured offer, we are confident that if you’re only going away for a few days and packing light anyway, this will be more than enough for all your carry-on baggage needs.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 21.5-inches
- Capacity 34-liters
- Material Polycarbonate
- Weight 5.95lbs
37
TUMI are a brand that are highly-regarded in the world of luggage and bags. The Alpha 3 has been made with the frequent and regular traveler firmly in mind. Constructed from ballistic-grade nylon with a Durfold impact-resistant construction, this can take a beating. Not that we’re suggesting you beat the bag. But anything can happen between your front door and your destination. Four dual-wheel spinners and a tougher-than-usual telescopic handle ensure you have an easy enough time navigating it from one place to another.
Its roomy interior is what really sells this bag though, because there’s a zippered section for coats, jackets and suits and two zippered pouches that can easily be removed, for accessories. There’s also a security zipper for the main compartment, U-zipper pockets for easy access to those items you need the most, when you need them and multiple exterior and interior pockets, as well as a hanger bracket and hanging hook. You also get the benefit of an integrated TSA locking system and the TUMI Tracer service to track and locate your bag if it goes missing.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14.5 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Ballistic Nylon
- Weight 13.1lbs
38
Given than TUMI and Beats designers had a part in the creation of this great smart carry-on bag from Raden, it’s a nice item to look at after the last one. Made from highly-durable and robust polycarbonate, this is a piece of luggage that means business. It’s got a clear paint coating around the exterior that helps to make it scratch-resistant, impact-resistant and waterproof to an extent. While the Hinomoto double-spinner wheels give full 360-degree movement and greater control than many others on the market.
The main draw to this bag though, is the technology used in its creation. Whether it’s the spring-loaded handle at the top that doubles as a weight sensor or the inverted, tamper-proof and water-resistant zippers or the proximity sensors using the latest Bluetooth tech, there’s a lot to recommend this bag. That’s not even getting to the fact there’s a 7800mAh power bank incorporated into the design with two USB ports for charging all your gizmos on the go, or the BLE-enabled location tracker controllable via the Raden app. In terms of storage, there’s dividers, straps, compartments and the whole thing can be secured by the TSA locks.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polycarbonate
- Weight 8.4lbs
39
How about something a little bit smaller? Back again with Aerolite for another great addition to their arsenal of fine luggage solutions. This is only a 19-liter bag, which for some might not be enough. However, if you give it a chance it might be the lightweight option you’re looking for. After all, it only weighs 1.1-pounds! There’s no wheels, which again, might not be to everyone’s taste, but if you have problems with wheels getting in the way, you might appreciate it. In addition to the main sturdy handle, there’s also an adjustable and comfortable shoulder strap that can be used over your shoulder or cross-body.
In terms of storage, there’s the main compartment which is nice and roomy, considering the size and that is secured by a zipper closure and padlock (comes with the bag). In addition to the main area, there’s also a zipper closure pocket on the exterior that is useful for smaller items that you need quick and easy access to like tickets, passports, tissues and charges etc. It may not look like much, but it does what it does well and would be perfect for those short breaks.
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 10 x 16-inches
- Capacity 19-liter
- Material Polyester?
- Weight 1.1lbs
40
Another from Samsonite now, the Andante wheeled duffel is a great carry-on luggage solution, that’s also incredibly affordable. In fact, it’s one of the cheapest in our guide. Don’t let the price fool you though, as it’s well-designed and constructed to a very high standard using high-quality polyester. In addition to the expected telescopic handle, rather than four sets of double-spinner wheels, it has a more stripped-back design with lower-profile wheels at just one side. You can also use the handle at the top and handle along the body to lift it, if you’re finding pulling it along a struggle or just want to get up those stairs quicker.
It may not be the biggest in our guide, but it still has an adequate amount of storage space and the space it does have is divided and compartmentalized well There’s a variety of pockets you can use for different items and to help bring some order to the chaos of packing. While the main u-shaped zipper opening gives you quick and easy access to the contents with little to no fuss at all.
Specs
- Dimensions 12 x 12.5 x 22-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight 5.07lbs
41
Travelpro are known for creating luggage options that are durable and lightweight and this Maxlite 4 is the most durable and lightest ever from the brand. While pay more when you can get the best for less. That’s how Travelpro see things. You can get a bag that looks like it was made by a high0end designer brand, that lasts just as long, for a fraction of the price. Whether it’s a business trip or a holiday with your significant other, the last thing you want is to ruin the fun and excitement of going away or adding to the pressure, by having to deal with luggage issues.
With the Maxlite 4 you don’t have those worries. Its high-grade polyester is coated with a special DuraGuard that provides additional protection against abrasion and stains, ensuring that the bag will stand the test of time and a whole lot of use and abuse. There’s various options for organizing your clothing and gear on the interior and exterior and there’s even a padded sleeve that’s designed for your laptop or tablet.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14.75 x 16.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight 5.4lbs
42
By now, even if you weren’t familiar with the brand Briggs & Riley, you’ll understand that they are popular for a reason. The reason simply being that they make awesome and reliable luggage solutions. Included in those awesome creations is our next bag, the BRX explore expandable upright bag. Making excellent use of 600D polyester, 420D nylon and tarpaulin, this is a sturdy, lightweight and waterproofed bag that’ll fit under the seat or in the overhead compartment of most airlines.
Those materials have been chosen for their abrasion, moisture and wear resistant qualities to give this bag a good long life. Even the top handle is made from aircraft-standard aluminum. On the interior, aside from the generously-sized main storage compartment, there’s also zipper closure pockets on the underside of the lid for slim and smaller items and the whole thing can be expanded to give a little extra space when necessary. Don’t you find that even if you go away for just a couple of days, you have more to bring back than you originally took?
Specs
- Dimensions 8 x 14 x 21-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material 420D Nylon, 600D Polyester, Tarpaulin
- Weight 2.3lbs
43
From the creative minds at Billabong comes another luggage solution in our guide that’s visually very deceptive. For one thing, it doesn’t really look that big. And when you consider its dimensions, it’s not as big as others on the market. However, it’s got a rather surprising capacity of 42-liters that’s more than above the average and will give you a lot of space to play around with when planning your next trip.
Made from high-density and good-quality polyester, you can be sure it’s made to handle whatever travel throws at it. With a telescopic handle and just two single-direction wheels, it may seem a little simplistic. But we feel that’s where its charm lies. Internally, it’s very simple too, so if you’re not especially worried about compartmentalizing everything, there’s also a double zipper closure slimline pocket within the lid.
Specs
- Dimensions 11 x 11 x 20-inches
- Capacity 42-liters
- Material Polyester
- Weight N/A
44
We’re back with the silly penguins again. Sorry, the smart af Original Penguin and their ingenuity when it comes to luggage. This tote bag is a little smaller than the other penguin model we looked at earlier but is still just a useful and would be a great help to anyone looking to take a trip for a few days or a long weekend. Smooth gliding wheels and the standard extendable trolley-style handle make this easy to pull around even the busiest of airports or terminals.
What we really love about this one is the number of pockets it has to offer. There’s nine, yes, we said nine, zippered pockets in total to keep all your items and clothing packed away in an organized fashion. The small but roomy main compartment has U-shape for easier access when using the zipper. On the exterior is where you’ll find five of the zipper closure pockets. While there’s also three others on the interior.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 15 x 16-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polyester
- Weight 5.56lbs
45
We’ll type the brand name, but it’s up to you to pronounce it properly. Hauptstadtkoffer have made this very affordable, lightweight hardside suitcase that’s small and compact enough to fit underseat or in the overhead compartment of most international airlines. With a telescopic handle and silent and smooth-running 360-degree multidirectional wheels, you’ll not find it too much hassle to pull it along.
As well as the main compartment, that includes valet straps for keeping your clothes neat and tidy and everything organized inside there, there’s also a specially-designed padded laptop compartment that fits laptops and tablets of up to 13-inches in size. For security, you get fully-a tailored TSA-certified and approved combination lock.
Specs
- Dimensions 7.87 x 15.35 x 21.65-inches
- Capacity 34-liters
- Material Polypropylene
- Weight 6.83lbs
46
Another form Eagle Creek, this No Matter What International Carry-On bag, or lug as they refer to it, is a great choice for anyone looking to make a reasonable investment but not looking to break the bank too badly. It’s been made using specialist bi-tech material and features bar tack reinforcements at the stress points. The handle and oversized wheels including bumper protection make it ideal for navigating through the concrete jungle, airport and just about anywhere else. Though, we’d avoid using it in an actual jungle.
The self-repairing and lockable zippers on the main compartment and storm flap ensure you have the necessary protection against most of what the great outdoors and the average airport can throw at you. It’s a simple affair on the inside, with clips and strapping to secure garments and items and a zipper closure pocket on the underside of the lid.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 14 x 20-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Bi-Tech, Bar tack
- Weight 4.41lbs
47
Another great affordable piece from Herschel is the Campaign carry-on bag. This is a more simply-designed bag, that still provides a spacious storage solution for light travelers or to take on the plane with you. In fact, there’s a total of 50-liters of space. If that’s not enough for you, buddy, we’re not quite sure what you really need to take with you. To get where you need to be it’s got two wheels and a long telescopic handle, you know the drill by now.
Storage-wise the 50-liter capacity is utilized well with various storage compartments in the split-design main body. There’s also a branded ID slot and passport pocket as well as a pleated and zippered exterior sleeve for storing even more.
Specs
- Dimensions 9 x 15.2 x 24-inches
- Capacity 50-liter
- Material N/A
- Weight 7lbs
48
Yet another stylish offering from London Fog and their Kensington range. This is the rather bigger 44-inch wheeled garment bag. Made from high-quality materials and featuring four inline skate-style wheels and a nice comfortable handle, this will be a great companion for the more discerning of you frequent travelers.
The interior is where this bag really sells itself. First off, we have a book-style opening design that seems to allow for greater storage space. It really has been designed with clothes in mind though, as is evidenced by the multiple pockets and dual hooks for hanging. With this you’re able to pack away all your clothes for that few days away you’ve got planned. Additionally, there’s corner mesh pockets, three zipper-closure mesh pockets, a wet pocket and tie-down straps as well as special shoe pockets.
Specs
- Dimensions 4 x 44 x 22.5-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material N/A
- Weight 10lbs
49
This is a rather surprisingly smart piece of luggage. It’s been made with a clear mindset of creating a convenient and high-quality carry-on bag with a rather slick design. There’s a front pocket that’s ideal for keeping your laptop close to hand and separate from the hustle bustle of the main compartment. The main compartment has been divided nicely into two main sections with full lining for a great finish and increased durability.
Its 100% polycarbonate structure means that it’s impact-resistant and sturdy, but also lightweight, weighing just under 8-pounds. Don’t you just hate when inferior products have noisy clicking wheels? The ones that sound like they’re about to break. You don’t get that with this!
Specs
- Dimensions 21.75 x 13.75 x 9.75-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material Polycarbonate
- Weight 7.75lbs
50
EXZACT are a great company that make surprisingly affordable bags, considering the quality of the materials used in their construction. This model is no different, with a body made from 100% polycarbonate and coated with a scratch-resistant finish for superior durability. The use of polycarbonate in bags is to help reduce the weight as this is relatively compact and light at just under 7-pounds, that would be true of this bag.
Storage-wise it’s simple but effective with two main compartments and lined zipper-closures. The multi-directional dual-spinner wheels and adjustable telescopic handle, as you’d expect, make pulling this around the airport or wherever enjoyable and not a chore.
Specs
- Dimensions 21.6 x 15.8 x 8.7-inches
- Capacity 37-liters
- Material Polycarbonate
- Weight 6.61lbs
51
The Endeavor from High Sierra is another excellent example of a high-quality, but relatively affordable carry-on bag. It has more than enough compartments and storage space fore a small trip and even has a dedicated shoe pocket and sleeves for your laptop and tablet.
It’s easy to pull around thanks to the smooth-rolling inline skate-style wheels and the handle can be adjusted to the right size and locked in place so there’s no slips or falls while you’re racing to the departure lounge. A must if you always find you are rushing at last minute to make your flight.
Specs
- Dimensions 20.5 x 15 x 11-inches
- Capacity N/A
- Material 600D Heather Dobby Polyester
- Weight 6.1lbs
52
We’re really finishing on a high with another bag from Osprey Packs. This time it’s the Transporter Expedition duffel and we just love how slick and aerodynamic this looks. It won the 2018 award for Best Travel Luggage and it’s not hard to see why. It includes
With a stonking whopper of a capacity at 95-liters, this is the biggest bag we’ve featured in our guide. If you’re looking for high-quality design and out and out capacity, this is the bag for you. It also helps that there are a wide variety of ways to hold and carry it and various compartments and pockets that make up the total capacity.
Specs
- Dimensions 27 x 15 x 13-inches
- Capacity 95-liters
- Material N/A
- Weight 3.8lbs
Pack Up and Go!
Now that we’ve looked at the best there is in carry-on bags, there’s no excuse for turning up to the airport with a bag that’s too big to take on the plane with you. There’s plenty of options out there. Whether you’re a fan of wheeled bags with trolley-style handles or prefer an over the shoulder weekender style bag or even a rucksack backpack-style option, we’ve tried to cover them all to give you the widest choice possible.
Style has not been forgotten, we’re sure you’ll agree with our selections, because although it’s something that’s going to be banged around a lot and dragged here, there and everywhere, you still want it to look the part. You still want to rock up to that plane looking a million bucks, even if by the time the party’s over and you’re on your way home, you feel wrecked. Start your holiday right and have all you need on the plane right by your side with one of these awesome carry-on bags.
What is Carry On Luggage?
If you’re unsure or just new to travelling, when we refer to carry on luggage, we mean the exact same thing as what’s often called cabin baggage or hand luggage. That is, a form of luggage that you’re allowed to take onboard a plane with you to store it in either the underseat storage compartment or in the overhead storage compartment.
What is Allowed in Your Carry On Luggage?
Almost anything is allowed, with some exceptions. As per new rules after various terrorist attacks, you are only allowed to bring a certain number of toiletries in your carry-on baggage. As outlined by the TSA, you can bring a quart-sized bag of pastes, creams, gels, aerosols and liquids. These though, are restricted to just travel-sized containers of around 3.4-ounces in weight for each.
What Size Can Carry On Luggage Be?
This is a harder question to answer, as it will be different from airline to airline. In terms of weight though, the limit is generally 50-pounds. Typically, the dimensions of the average permitted carry-on luggage is around 27 x 21 x 14-inches.
What Types of Carry On Luggage are Available?
Although you may have a specific type of bag in mind when you think of carry on luggage, there are several different options. We’ve tried to cover them in our selections of the best carry on luggage we’ve highlighted in our guide. Some of the most common include:
- Roller/Spinner Carry-on bags
- Weekender-style bags
- Backpacks