Now that we’ve looked at the best there is in carry-on bags, there’s no excuse for turning up to the airport with a bag that’s too big to take on the plane with you. There’s plenty of options out there. Whether you’re a fan of wheeled bags with trolley-style handles or prefer an over the shoulder weekender style bag or even a rucksack backpack-style option, we’ve tried to cover them all to give you the widest choice possible.

Style has not been forgotten, we’re sure you’ll agree with our selections, because although it’s something that’s going to be banged around a lot and dragged here, there and everywhere, you still want it to look the part. You still want to rock up to that plane looking a million bucks, even if by the time the party’s over and you’re on your way home, you feel wrecked. Start your holiday right and have all you need on the plane right by your side with one of these awesome carry-on bags.

What is Carry On Luggage?

If you’re unsure or just new to travelling, when we refer to carry on luggage, we mean the exact same thing as what’s often called cabin baggage or hand luggage. That is, a form of luggage that you’re allowed to take onboard a plane with you to store it in either the underseat storage compartment or in the overhead storage compartment.

What is Allowed in Your Carry On Luggage?

Almost anything is allowed, with some exceptions. As per new rules after various terrorist attacks, you are only allowed to bring a certain number of toiletries in your carry-on baggage. As outlined by the TSA, you can bring a quart-sized bag of pastes, creams, gels, aerosols and liquids. These though, are restricted to just travel-sized containers of around 3.4-ounces in weight for each.

What Size Can Carry On Luggage Be?

This is a harder question to answer, as it will be different from airline to airline. In terms of weight though, the limit is generally 50-pounds. Typically, the dimensions of the average permitted carry-on luggage is around 27 x 21 x 14-inches.

What Types of Carry On Luggage are Available?

Although you may have a specific type of bag in mind when you think of carry on luggage, there are several different options. We’ve tried to cover them in our selections of the best carry on luggage we’ve highlighted in our guide. Some of the most common include: