Among the world’s highly regarded automotive brands with iconic overlanding platforms, Land Rover ranks high on the list. The Defender and Range Rover are both remarkably capable SUVs. However, off-road enthusiasts consider the former a rugged option, while the latter is supposedly refined. It seems the manufacturer also views things the same way as it offers a curated experience at the Range Rover House Mykonos.

It’s common for dealerships to welcome clients and showcase what the vehicle is all about. These usually entail a sales representative who will answer the potential buyer’s questions. If they’re not in a hurry, a test drive is probably the most immersive way for them to feel what it’s like to drive one.

The British marque, on the other hand, has something else to ensure it closes out a deal. If what you need is just a reliable 4×4, there are plenty of American SUVs to choose from. Meanwhile, Land Rover reveals that the Range Rover House Mykonos is the 40th establishment of its kind.

Likewise, the Greek island counts as the 20th region with an operation like it. Apart from the luxurious accomodations, guests are also treated to wellness sessions, culinary delights, and more. There are three types of services available: Thalassa, Anemos, and Nisi.

We recommend the comprehensive package as your top-class ticket to motoring bliss. Press materials describe the Range Rover House Mykonos as “an intimate estate that seamlessly blends cosy earth-toned interiors with sophisticated design and all around natural beauty.” Count on Land Rover to come up with more unique marketing strategies in the future.

