We’ve been sharing several winter-ready footwear for adventure seekers this season, but not everyone is going on a trek. To stay warm, you’ll need more than just shoes. Filson presents a dapper wool hooded cruiser jacket in two colors: Dark Navy (20285030-fco-000170250) and Dark Timber/Black Check (20285030-fco-025739028). Most notably, the Mackinaw is a special edition release for 2024.

This American brand has been outfitting outdoor enthusiasts since 1897. Its extensive catalog of apparel, bags, accessories, and lifestyle products can be overwhelming for a first-time shopper. The Mackinaw is based on a 110-year-old outerwear icon that benefits from modern manufacturing and materials.

For sizing, you’ll ideally want a fit that leaves enough “room for midweight layers underneath,” notes Filson. Available options range from XS all the way to 3XL. Crafted from 100% virgin wool, the interior is lined with 8-ounce cotton Alaskan Guide flannel. This layer enhances the wearer’s overall comfort and warmth.

Meanwhile, the hood features a center zipper to help it lie flat when not in use. Even without gloves, the Mackinaw comes with four hand pockets to keep your digits toasty in the cold. To store small items and other essentials, the jacket also includes four cargo pockets. Elsewhere on your Mackinaw, the inner full-width rear pockets receive additional layers of wool to prevent heat loss around the torso.

“Originally patented in 1914, the Cruiser Jacket was engineered for timber cruisers surveying ahead of logging crews. The pass-through rear pocket was where they stowed maps and survey charts, and is just as useful for bulky items such as watch caps and gloves,” writes Filson regarding the Mackinaw.

