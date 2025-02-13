Inspired by his passion for sports cars, Spyderco co-founder Sal Glesser designed the Edgerati after the legendary “birdcage” Maserati. The skeletonized frame results in a sleek and lightweight folder designed for fast blade action, much like its automotive counterpart.

This is a high-performance premium knife offering a straight-spined, full-flat-ground blade crafted from CPM S30V particle metallurgy stainless steel. It’s available in both PlainEdge and SpyderEdge configurations and utilizes a reliable Compression Lock for a secure hold and easy blade closure.

The streamlined locking mechanism consists of a stainless steel lock bar set into a machined pocket in the obverse-side scale. Meanwhile, swift blade deployment of the Edgerati comes via Spyderco’s fully accessible trademark ambidextrous Round Hole opener. This allows for fast blade action with either hand.

Of course, the standout feature in this folder is the handle. Its scales are meticulously and painstakingly machined from solid aircraft-grade aluminum hardcoat anodized for an exceptional blend of lightweight strength and durability. Despite its dramatic silhouette, the handle offers a secure and non-slip texture.

Moreover, the textured index-finger choil enables a forward-positioned grip for enhanced and efficient knife control. This folder offers slicing power without being a brick in your pocket or bag. It weighs just 3.3oz (94g) and is ergonomically comfortable to use. It comes at an overall length of 8.22″ (the blade is 3.57″ long) and measures 4.70″ long when folded.

Spyderco’s Edgerati pocket knife also includes a tip-up ambidextrous pocket clip. It comes in a plain or serrated blade edge and the colors Black and Gray.

Images courtesy of Spyderco