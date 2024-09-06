Black Ember’s FORGE Collection easily adapts to your storage needs whether you’re traveling, commuting, or off to the gym. Its expandable design effortlessly handles all your essentials. But the new FORGE 40 Travel Pack is the first in the lineup that’s carry-on ready.

Exclusively designed for travel, it easily expands from a 30L to 40L bag to give you more storage space. It offers three carrying methods: backpack, shoulder, and briefcase style. The backpack mode is the most popular for hands-free carry. It features load lifters, ergonomic 3D shoulder straps with dual-density EVA foam, a contoured back panel with Air-Channel, and removable magnetic sternum straps for back and shoulder support.

Meanwhile, the Brief carry lets you bring the Forge 40 Travel Pack like a duffel bag using strong grab handles secured with anodized aluminum rev-hook hardware. The Shoulder carry, on the other hand, uses anodized aluminum Lever hardware on the adjustable shoulder strap. Switching carrying modes is easy as you can just stow away the straps inside the butterfly back panel.

Aside from it being carry-on ready, this bag is also the first in the FORGE Collection to feature Black Ember’s latest weatherproof EmberTex fabric. This is a three-layer, PFAS-free twisted nylon 6 with an abrasion-resistant matte finish. The textile works with the YKK Aquaguard zippers to make this bag durable and weatherproof.

Moreover, the FORGE 40 Travel Pack includes smart and thoughtful organization. It opens clamshell style to reveal three separate sections for packing. It has quick-access pockets for small items, a main compartment for clothing and shoes, and a top pocket compatible with the brand’s Boarding Kit. There’s even a padded sleeve for a laptop and tablet.

