We’re always on the lookout for this year’s special releases. Men’s Gear does not want our readers to miss out on awesome stuff that might occasionally fly under the radar. Although it sports a stealthy colorway, the striking profile of the TUDOR Black Bay Ceramic will make you notice. Additionally, this remarkable model is certified by METAS as a Master Chronometer.

Earning that distinction means that every nuance of the timepiece has been meticulously scrutinized by the experts at the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology. With TUDOR’s regard for precision and quality, it’s not a surprise that it easily passes the gauntlet of tests.

Given the properties of ceramics, pulling off a matte finish is an arduous process. Nevertheless, the watchmaker manages to deliver a marvelous aesthetic on the Black Bay Ceramic. Other hallmarks of luxurious craftsmanship are likewise on display.

Still, discerning buyers ready to splurge for this luxurious accessory will likely get one for one reason. This would be the METAS stamp of approval. Despite what the TUDOR implies, not all of its parts are ceramic. The combination of matte, glossy, and satin polish makes it difficult to tell the materials apart.

According to the Black Bay Ceramic official product page, its open caseback, screw-down crown, and unidirectional fluted bezel are 316L stainless steel with a black PVD coat. As for the bezel insert, it is black ceramic with a sunray pattern, which is also visible on the dark dial.

The snowflake hands and hour markers have Super-LumiNova lume for superior low-light visibility. Beating at its heart is TUDOR’s Calibre MT5602-1U self-winding movement with a 70-hour power reserve. By default, the Black Bay Ceramic is paired with a black hybrid leather/rubber strap, but the box includes an extra black fabric strap.

Images courtesy of TUDOR