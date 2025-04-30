As both Apple and Samsung aggressively market their respective flagship wearables, Garmin sticks to what it does best. With a solid reputation among outdoor enthusiasts, each hardware refresh improves upon the previous model. The Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Edition does not deviate from this trend, and instead ships alongside a slew of upgrades.

A detailed map is always handy whenever you’re out on an adventure. Even without a compass, experienced survivalists can easily locate the four cardinal directions by several means. Hence, recreationists need to have a firm grasp of the basics. In certain scenarios, GPS technology can quickly aid in sticky situations.

Garmin is already a global name in aviation, marine, automotive, fitness, and other navigation applications. Therefore, the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition is chock-full of features that will benefit the average consumer as well as those who serve. The black on black colorway also endows it with an understated elegance.

A variety of mission parameters are supported by the swatchwatch. Wearers can toggle functions such as stealth mode, dual-position GPS, jumpmaster activity, waypoint projection, rucking activity, kill switch, and more. Your Instinct 3 Tactical Edition even comes with an integrated LED flashlight with adjustable intensities.

For outstanding toughness, the construction uses reinforced polymer and metal. Each unit reportedly meets the strict U.S. military standards to withstand extreme temperatures, moisture, shock, and other instances that would damage the average smartwatch.

The Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Edition can also track various health metrics. A full charge will ideally last up to 24 days or 9 days with the always-on mode active. Lastly, buyers can choose from three sizes: 40 mm, 45 mm, and 50 mm.

Images courtesy of Garmin