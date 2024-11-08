We can always rely on BRABUS to push the limits of aftermarket customizations. With a profound interest in German marques such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and others, the shop elevates performance and luxury beyond its clients’ lofty expectations. One of its latest projects is the ROCKET GTS, a blackout beast built to impress and dominate the tracks come race day.

Underneath its stealthy exterior is a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance. Given the donor vehicle already boasts outstanding stock specifications, one would expect BRABUS to leave it as it is. Fortunately, the establishment has a reputation to uphold, which means it’s not about to break character.

As the press material points out, “the ROCKET GTS is the ultimate fusion of bold design and power. With a sleek and menacing hyper gran turismo shooting brake silhouette made entirely of exposed carbon, combined with a fitting stance that’s both wide and low, it is all-out 1-Second-Wow.”

We’re looking at a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds with a top speed of approximately 197 mph. To deliver these staggering numbers, the ROCKET GTS receives a BRABUS ROCKET 1000 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with the rear axle’s 150 kW synchronous motor and its 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery.

A nine-speed sports gearbox with paddle shifts is the final piece of its hybrid powertrain. Overall, this carbon fiber-clad stunner outputs 1,000 horsepower and 1,342 lb-ft of torque. The 2+2-seater rides on BRABUS’ Monoblock P “PLATINUM EDITION” five-spoke, center-locking rims with Continental SportContact 7 tires.

The ROCKET GTS is brimming with high-end style outside as well as inside. Adorning the cockpit are carbon fiber elements along with BRABUS’ Seashell Diamond pattern. These intricate details appear on the leather upholstery that wraps most of the surfaces.

Images courtesy of BRABUS