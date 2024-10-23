If you think the most extravagant smartphone you can spend on is the top specification iPhone 16 Pro Max, Huawei begs to differ. Although the flagship Apple handset’s $1,599 1 TB variant is pricey, the new 1TB Mate XT Ultimate Design costs a whopping $3,370. Caviar, on the other hand, nudges it further north with the Gold Dragon.

With the U.S. government’s trade bad still in effect, the Chinese company cannot directly market its products in the country. However, supporters of the brand can still import global version units should they want to. Caviar has yet to confirm how many examples it will allocate for the Gold Dragon.

Judging from similar projects in the past, we’re looking a extremely exclusive numbers. In the meantime, interested parties can already make a 50% deposit. They’re shipping them out in early 2025. Pricing starts at $14,500 for the 256 GB storage and peaks at $15,360 for the 1 TB option.

The triple-folding smartphone receives an opulent revamp which clads the housing and frame in 24K gold. Likewise, Caviar is applying the precious metal through double electroplating technology. For an ever more dazzling aesthetic, the surfaces flaunt mesmerizing patterns.

The description reads, “An exquisite texture of imperial swords crafted in Longquan is reproduced on the gold surface. The art of multi-layered steel forging in China originated as early as the 12th century BCE and has remained virtually unchanged for three millennia.”

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Gold Dragon ships in a premium slipcase with a magnetic lock in double electroplated 24K gold. The device sits inside a “Blue Wave” gift box alongside Caviar gloves, a Caviar gold coin, a Huawei charger, a 24K gold “Sturgeon” SIM eject tool, and a warranty card.

Images courtesy of Caviar