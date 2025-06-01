For some reason, we were suddenly wondering what Hennessey Performance was up to since early this year. Around February, word got out that the aftermarket tuning and customization group unveiled an 850-horsepower Mustang dubbed the SUPER VENOM. Thankfully, the hits keep coming as its latest project involves not one, but two Chevrolet SUVs under the H600 series.

Given that the company’s typical release format involves just one vehicle at a time, the announcement comes as a surprise. Nonetheless, the information is from an official press release. The models in question from the American marque are the Tahoe and Suburban. Although both are full-size SUVs, each has distinct features for buyers to consider.

However, what defines the H600 series is the substantial upgrades curated by the folks at Hennessey Performance. We have 24″ gloss black lightweight sport wheels shod in Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires, six-piston Brembo front brakes, a ride height reduction of 2.5 inches, and exclusive badges to denote their special status.

Expect these bad boys to flaunt a sportier profile than the standard Tahoe and Suburban. As for the powertrain, under the hood is a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 mated to a 10-speed gearbox. Tweaks include a high-flow intercooler, high-flow air induction system, a high-performance supercharger, a crankcase ventilation system, and an HPE Engine Management Calibration.

Overall, the resulting output climbs to 625 horsepower and 633 lb-ft of torque. “What makes this even more special is our new partnership with authorized GM dealers across the country, which makes it easier than ever for customers to access Hennessey performance directly through their local dealership – complete with financing options, dealer support, and the peace of mind of the full GM warranty,” stated founder and CEO John Hennessey about the H600 series.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance