The Men’s Gear bosses aren’t too pleased this week because we’ve all been booking vacations. It comes off the back of our latest research for this buyer guide. We’ve been diving into the world of travel pants to see what they’re all about and if they are worth the hype. Well, the verdict is that they are. Travel pants for men are able to keep you looking awesome, and feeling comfortable and cool when on road trips or jumping on the big bird.

When we travel, we often have to decide between comfort and style. That little dilemma is a thing of the past with these travel pants. These designs are able to reduce the restrictive nature of regular pants and jeans so you can wear them when driving for long durations or flying long haul. They do this in many different ways which you can browse on our top selections right below.

Our research ended with 19 awesome options that we’ve lined up for you below. They come from some of the big designers such as Lee and The North Face, but we also have some lesser-known options made with the same level of quality and functionality. This means we have also managed to include travel pants that tick different boxers for every guy from the trucker to the CEO. It also means that we can cater to every budget.

So, sit back, remember where your passport is, dream about the beach – and dream about getting there in exceptional comfort while browsing our key finds.

Top Picks