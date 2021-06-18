Subscribe
Close

Search for

Men's Gear
Buyers Guides

Last Updated June 18, 2021

Buyer guides



Best 19 Men’s Travel Pants

The Men’s Gear bosses aren’t too pleased this week because we’ve all been booking vacations. It comes off the back of our latest research for this buyer guide. We’ve been diving into the world of travel pants to see what they’re all about and if they are worth the hype. Well, the verdict is that they are. Travel pants for men are able to keep you looking awesome, and feeling comfortable and cool when on road trips or jumping on the big bird.

When we travel, we often have to decide between comfort and style. That little dilemma is a thing of the past with these travel pants. These designs are able to reduce the restrictive nature of regular pants and jeans so you can wear them when driving for long durations or flying long haul. They do this in many different ways which you can browse on our top selections right below.

Our research ended with 19 awesome options that we’ve lined up for you below. They come from some of the big designers such as Lee and The North Face, but we also have some lesser-known options made with the same level of quality and functionality. This means we have also managed to include travel pants that tick different boxers for every guy from the trucker to the CEO. It also means that we can cater to every budget.

So, sit back, remember where your passport is, dream about the beach – and dream about getting there in exceptional comfort while browsing our key finds.

Top Picks

Budget Choice

Van Heusen Men’s Pants

Get a stylish look without compromising on unbeatable comfort with the classy Van Heusen travel pants for men.

CHECK PRICE

Premium Choice

Olivers Traveller Pants

The premium pick goes to Olivers who have managed to combine style, comfort and even chosen to add some color.

CHECK PRICE

Editor’s Choice

Lee Men’s Travel Pants

The boss is always flying off on meetings and has chosen a household name that boasts quality in every stitch.

CHECK PRICE

BEST MEN’S TRAVEL PANTS

1

The North face Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Most guys will be familiar with the garments flying out the workshops of The North Face. These guys have built up a stellar reputation for manufacturing functional outdoor clothes that are also stylish and fashionable. You’ll be especially familiar with them if you like to climb or hike.

This is partially why these 100% cotton pants have made it onto our travel pants buyer guide. They will look cool in the airport but also keep you comfortable while in the air due to their comfortable feel and lightweight design.

They are made in the USA but look awesome anywhere. They even come available in a whopping ten colors, from asphalt gray to burnt olive green there is a style to suit every man! To see all the colors for yourself simply hit the button right below.

Specs

  • Material: Cotton
  • Weight: 1lb
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
2

Cubavera Drawstring Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Probably a slightly less-known brand than the travel pants for men above, but still an envious option for jet setters, are these drawstring travel pants by Cubavera. The elasticated waistband with drawstring fastening offers added comfort for those longer journeys – and it will help manage that holiday weight on the flight back.

The relaxed fitting on this design also adds another level of comfort for travelers who have to remain seated for a long time. They even come in tall sizing for men who have a few extra inches on the rest of us. All of this functionality is made even more appealing when you see the stylish aesthetics of the travel pants. You can even get them in up to 15 different colors. From runway to the beach, these will have you looking and feeling awesome.

Specs

  • Material: Linen and Viscose
  • Weight: 1lb
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
3

Eddie Bauer Men’s Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

If you’re off on a road trip with the guys or on a long-haul flight for business, then you should be considering these travel pants for men made by Eddie Bauer.  Their ten color designs and a wide range of sizes make these a great option for men who want optimum comfort while on the road without compromising on looking sleek and stylish.

What makes them ideal for traveling? Good question! These pants have a lot of features which gets every traveler from backpackers to gray nomads excited. These 100% nylon pants are lightweight and pack into very compact dimensions so you can save space for your latest read or another dinner shirt or even a “shacket”.

The woven material is also stretchy, so your legs never feel constrained on long journeys. Moreover, the waistband has odor-control technology and the whole pants expel moisture to keep you feeling fresh. Learn more by hitting below.

Specs

  • Material: Nylon
  • Weight: N/A
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
4

Van Heusen Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Business travelers look no further than the fourth travel pants we’re featuring on our buyer guide. Grab a reliable and cool belt for these 100% polyester pants and you’ll look ready for a meeting from take-off to customs – and you’ll feel as comfortable as you feel professional. They even come in a variety of waist and leg sizes, and they are free to purchase in over 15 office-approved colors.

The aesthetics of these travel pants are undeniably suited for those business trips, but why are they so comfortable and suitable for travelers rather than just commuting? Well, it’s because they boast a number of comforting features.

These pants have moisture-wicking technology, so you expel sweat rather than getting uncomfortable while sitting for long periods. Not to forget that this will help you keep dry and cool. The waistband also adds to the pants’ comforting functionality because it expands an extra one-and-a-half inches. We would get the deep navy color – how about you?

Specs

  • Material: Polyester
  • Weight: 1lb
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
5

Wrangler Nylon Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Don’t you just hate some of these modern pants with their tiny pockets you can’t even get your wallet and smartphone in? With these Wrangler travel pants you’ll never have that problem – and yes, we did say Wrangler. These travel pants are made by a household name you can trust to be durable and last.

These particular pants are a natural straight fitting design which won’t restrict movement or feel tight when sitting for long periods in the car or on the big bird. The waistband has been made to flex and give you more room, so even if you do indulge on your vacation you can be sure they will still fit on the way home. These are one of the cheapest travel pants that we’re featuring and also come available in four fashionable colors.

Specs

  • Material: Nylon and spandex
  • Weight: 1lb
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
6

Rhone Commuter Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

A slightly pricier option, but certainly an awesome choice for men of all ages, are these travel pants made by Rhone. They come in a cream color which will be perfect for a summer road trip with the family, the airport or even down the docks.

These pants have been made with dimensions to make sure that your legs or waist never feel constrained or restricted of movement. To this end, you’ll always feel like you have room to move as you wheel your case around the whitewashed airports or head off on your camping trip with the kids. They also have an oversized media pocket that offers a little more room than most pockets and accommodates those larger smartphones.

Specs

  • Material: N/A
  • Weight: 1lb
  • Color: Cream
CHECK PRICE
7

Arc’teryx Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Black, neptune or owami? Now there’s a question you never thought you’d be asked. If you want some awesome travel pants for men by Arc’teryx then this will be a question that you’ll need to ask yourself. These three color choices certainly make you a style icon, but the pants do more than that…

The composition of materials in these pants make them exceptionally breathable, meaning you stay drier, cooler and more comfortable. Your comfort is also prioritized in the natural fibers used throughout the pants. These feel softer on the skin to avoid irritation and let you relax on commutes and longer journeys.

A monumental six pockets offer ample room for your passport and wallet, while you will also find belt loops across the waistband. There are even zippered pockets across the thighs. For unlimited storage and optimum comfort choose these quality travel pants for men.

Specs

  • Material: Cotton and nylon
  • Weight: 12oz
  • Color: Black, neptune or owami
CHECK PRICE
8

Lee Slim Travel Pants For Men

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Lee is another name that will be on the lips of fashionable men across the globe. These international fashion retailers know a thing or two about threads and style, especially pants. They’ve proven their craft once again with these slim travel pants that mesh unrivaled aesthetics with top-notch comfort.

The slim design is certainly popular among stylish men and Lee have managed to maintain this design while ensuring comfort perfect for traveling. They do this with active fabric that stretches rather than restricts and a waistband that offers the same flexibility. Looking awesome with a brand that has been top of the game for over a century is easier when you own these travel pants. Oh, and they even come in five neutral and sleek colors.

Specs

  • Material: Cotton and spandex
  • Weight: 1lb
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
9

Olivers Commuter Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Olivers travel pants for men are a popular choice among guys who like to combine comfort, style and a splash of color. In fact, both of their designs are more colorful than normal designs in this niche and a perfect choice for a summer’s vacation.

The combination of nylon and spandex make these pants extremely comfortable and shift to your movement. Your range of movement is especially enhanced thanks to the inclusion of a gusseted crotch. The buttons on these travel pants are made with stainless steel that will not falter easily and make these pants that last. To uncover even more about these phenomenal pants, you can hit the link below. You can also see their other colorful option that will suit the Hawaiian beaches or a trip to sunny Europe.

Specs

  • Material: Nylon and spandex
  • Weight: N/A
  • Color: Indigo or sage
CHECK PRICE
10

Union Bay Travelling Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Heading to the bay or just a business meeting, Union Bay travel pants for men can be your new favorite traveling item. This option on our buyer guide is one of the cheapest to boot and comes in six sophisticated color designs that are a staple of men’s closets.

The stretching fabric means you get an exceptional range of movement to keep you comfortable. This fabric is also prevented against fading from the sun and water repellent. The waistband boasts the same features but hides its stretchy capabilities to maintain a professional aesthetic. This is one of the designs with the best storage options. It includes two side pockets, two back pockets equipped with zips and even a leg pocket also with a zipper. You know what to do by now if you want to learn more!

Specs

  • Material: Nylon and spandex
  • Weight: 3.2oz
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
11

FJALL RAVEN Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

These travel pants for men won’t just be a fantastic option to maintain your style on long trips, they will also keep you comfortable. They are so good at doing both you may even be wearing for evening meals and al fresco dining on your vacation as well.

One of the best features of these travel pants is that they are super lightweight and breathable. Their impeccable ventilation means you can keep cool when on a stuffy plane or the family is squished in the car on the way to the campsite. Organic cotton gives you a soft-to-the-touch feel and three awesome colors mean there is a design for every man. Discover the world as free as a bird with these Fjall Raven travel pants for men!

Specs

  • Material: Polyester
  • Weight: 1.14lbs
  • Color: Limestone, dark navy or savanna
CHECK PRICE
12

Mountain Hardware Climbing and Commuting Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Mountain Hardware certainly overcame a mountain of a challenge when they designed their version of travel pants for men. They have somehow constructed a pair of durable and robust pants that don’t look out of place on the side of a mountain, along a hiking trail or sat in the departure lounge.

The stretchy fabric affords an even larger range of movement that adds to their comfort factor. This also adds an element of durability to the overall design. For the sporty guys, these pants also have a reflective hem so you can be seen in low-light conditions while cycling and climbing. Multiple pockets, some with zippers, and a lifetime warranty makes these travel pants an option that gets a lot of attention. Take a look at their other features by hitting the button below. Yes, that one – just there.

Specs

  • Material: Cotton
  • Weight: 2lbs
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
13

Columbia Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Traveling to Columbia or Columbus? Either way, these travel pants will be your favorite traveling and exploring item. The USP of this design is not their ten awesome color options to choose from or their classic fitting which enhances their comfort. It is in fact that these travel pants have a zipper above the knee and can be transformed into shorts effortlessly. Want the comfort of pants on the plane but also want to keep cool for when you arrive in a hotter climate? These are your go-to travel pants for men.

Yet, there are even more convenient features on these pants. They include mesh pockets with zippers so you keep your traveling items secured. Conveniences crashes with comfort when you unearth that these pants are made from materials that prevent the sun from causing fading to the color of the material. The material is even moisture wicking so you feel cool and dry throughout your journey.

Specs

  • Material: Nylon
  • Weight: N/A
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
14

Union Bay Chino Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Let us introduce you to another Union Bay design which is perfect for long or short trips. They come available in a number of excellent colors that wouldn’t look out of place strolling along the beach or perched on a chair around a boardroom. They can be machine washed and come in a wide range of sizes to make them even more appealing.

These travel pants are also one of the lightest designs among our ranks here and offer exceptional breathability to ensure you stay cool and comfortable. They offer comfort in other ways too. Wearers will feel their range of movement increase with the stretchy fabric and straight leg design. No matter what the weather this water-repellent and sun defending fabric will keep you looking cool and stylish from ankle to waist.

Specs

  • Material: Nylon and spandex
  • Weight: 3.2oz
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
15

Greg Norman Golfing and Travelling Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Tee up another vacation or road trip with these traveling pants for men that also double up as a pair of golf pants. They would also suit the traveling businessman who wants to stay professional but be comfortable on working trips. They come in a variety of sleek colors; all of which are a great buy and awesome value for money.

These pants combine soft and comfortable nylon with movement-enhancing spandex. The waistband has been made to expand with ease and make you feel unrestricted while seated or standing. This will stretch in every direction so no part of your waist is under pressure. The fabric itself is worth the talk. It is made of microfibers that don’t crease easily, meaning you can leave the travel iron at home when traveling on business. The fabric will even wick away moisture effectively – so you stay dry when things heat up on the beach or in negotiations.

Specs

  • Material: Polyester and spandex
  • Weight: N/A
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
16

Prana Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Or how about snapping up these travel pants crafted by Parana? They are a relaxed fitting that keeps you moving freely and go perfectly with a pair of cool sneakers or even sandals. They make them in more than ten colors for the subtle and sophisticated or the more colorful tastes.

It’s another one of those pairs of travel pants which offers many storage options. Pockets can be found in all the usual places as well as one on the leg. These pockets are made on a stretchy “Zion” fabric that makes them even more comfortable than just soft nylon alone. The same materials are also water repellent to keep you dry – as well as looking fashionable. One other noteworthy feature on these travel pants is that the legs can be rolled up to somewhat transform into over-the-knee shorts.

Specs

  • Material: Nylon and spandex
  • Weight: 1lb
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE
17

Royal Robbins Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

The Royal Robbins travel pants for men are being sported by truckers, businessmen and other people dwelling around the major transport hubs. That’s because these travel pants come in three sophisticated color options and mix professionalism with unparalleled comfort.

They are manufactured with soft and durable nylon that is designed to last the test of time and also keep the weather at bay. They are protected to a USP standard of 50+ so you don’t have to worry that the sun will wear away their vibrant color. They are also water resistant so you never have to worry when the heavens do open. They do have one feature on the waistband that got the Men’s Gear team talking. The interior waistband wicks moisture to enhance your comfort but it’s also added with a soft lining to keep you comfortable in other ways at the same time. Click below to learn even more!

Specs

  • Material: Nylon
  • Weight: 5.1oz
  • Color: Charcoal, jet black or khaki
CHECK PRICE
18

Exofficio Nomad Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

Walnut, Cigar or road? A question that may sound like your options after dinner but in fact are the color choices on offer with Exofficio. It is made from 100% nylon which feels comfortable to wear and doesn’t restrict your movement when on the move.

The ability to machine wash these travel pants as well as multiple zipper pockets makes them a favorite among the frequent traveler. One of the coolest features of this design is that it includes Jade dust woven into the material. This helps you stay cool and protects against UV rays and unwanted odor. Click the button below to learn even more.

Specs

  • Material: Nylon
  • Weight: 1.45lbs
  • Color: Road, walnut or cigar
CHECK PRICE
19

Haggar Travel Pants

Editors Rating

  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star
  • star

We’ll finish our look into the best travel pants for men by taking a glance at these Hager commuting pants. They are another solid option for men who like to dress smart but stay comfortable and will be perfect for guys who go on business trips.

The combination of cotton, polyester and spandex allow these pants to maintain a professional look while also guaranteeing impeccable comfort. They are machine washable and also have anti-crease fabric so you can score the deals even if you aren’t scoring points ironing. Take a further look at these stylish pants for men by tapping that button just below.

Specs

  • Material: Cotton, polyester and spandex
  • Weight: 3.2oz
  • Color: Multiple
CHECK PRICE

Don’t Miss The Boat For Quality Travel Pants!

We have managed to provide you with a rundown of what the Men’s Gear team believe are some of the best travel pants for men currently on the market. We have managed to provide something for all guys, from truckers, frequent jet setters and even businessmen. The different travel pants on our catwalk come in at different prices to cater to all budgets and needs.

We have even managed to show you options from household names and hidden treasure that only mustache-twirling hipsters will claim to know about. Whether it’s one of these brands or the likes of Lee or The North Face that have caught your attention then don’t hesitate to find out more. You can easily visit the sellers of all these travel pants by hitting the buttons. Use them to weigh up your options or even make a purchase.

Thanks for dropping in on our latest buyer guide. Don’t forget to slide down the recliner, grab a beer and join us again to browse other cool garments and awesome gear that all men should at least consider owning.

Men's Gear

Delivered Weekly

Related Reads