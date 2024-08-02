Last week, Adidas dropped the Deadpool & Wolverine capsule ahead of the film’s premiere. However, one silhouette was still under wraps at the time, but reportedly made its debut in the movie. We can finally share the fourth entry in the collection — the Forum Low Kidpool. Now you and your tyke can flaunt stylish kicks with a matching theme.

Unfortunately, those after a Wolverine version are out of luck as Adidas tries to stay as accurate as possible to the source material. Nevertheless, this is hardly a setback for people who just want to complete this special collaborative package. True to its namesake, the Forum Low Kidpool flaunts an exclusive aesthetic that pays homage to the character.

“Step into these Forum Low sneakers, a design collaboration between Adidas and Disney’s Marvel. Colors and details are inspired by comic book anti-hero Deadpool,” reads the product description. Its synthetic leather upper is primarily in black with paneling and cosmetic elements in red. Meanwhile, the brand’s mountain logo on both flanks is in white.

As a tie-in with Marvel Studios, the co-branding subtly stays out of view on the sockliner. Along with the textile interior lining, these provide a comfortable fit for the wearer. A traditional lace closure comes with a hook-and-loop Velcro collar strap to keep it snug. An Adidas branding in black with a red backdrop adorns this section.

Another cool detail is the Kidpool graffiti print spanning the heel to the medial side of the shoes. This Forum Low also slaps a Deadpool badge on the lateral portion. Likewise, a classic Adidas trefoil badge is visible on the tongue. Finally, a white rubber midsole and outsole complete the ensemble.

Images courtesy of Adidas