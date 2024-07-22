This is not the first time that Vollebak turned to nature to make its clothing. It has worked with raw hemp, algae, nettles, turnips, and blueberries. It’s only natural that wood will be in the list of materials. Vollebak took sustainability up a notch with the release of the Wooden T-Shirt, aptly named as such because of its wooden composition. It is built from wood and dyed black using wood.

In its search for a more sustainable way to create a black shirt, Vollebak turned to Nature Coatings, the California-based startup that recycles byproducts from the lumber, paper, and flooring industries into carbon negative ink. This shirt used high-performing pigment that’s been in R&D for 20 years but is now safe enough for use. Or in Nature Coatings words, “safe enough to be buried in a vegetable garden.”

Aside from the dye, the Vollebak Wooden T-Shirt is also made using wood and a bit of seaweed. It is 75% made from eucalyptus wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed forests. This is combined with a type of algae or seaweed local in Iceland’s North Atlantic Fjords known as “Knotted Wrack.” Only the top of the seaweed is cut to allow the rest to regenerate and grow.

Regardless of being made from wood, the Vollebak Wooden T-Shirt feels soft and comfortable to wear. It also has a good four-way stretch and a great weight at 230 g/m2, is breathable and wears just like a regular shirt. The Vollebak Wooden T-Shirt has 6% of the world’s first 100% compostable stretch fiber. This fiber biodegrades within six months without releasing any toxins, unlike elastane that takes over 200 years to biodegrade.