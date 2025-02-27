Collaborations between high-performance carmakers and luxury watchmakers are carefully curated to deliver the best of both worlds. Although what comes to mind are timepieces with automotive aesthetic elements, sometimes they don’t. Meanwhile, Girard-Perregaux is starting strong this year with the new Laureto Chronograph Aston Martin Edition.

This partnership between the illustrious British marque and renowned Swiss watch brand already produced several stunning references. Throughout these iterations, a common feature is the various shades of green. The verdant tone usually appears on the dial but in some cases, it’s completely tonal.

The latest drop carries the model number 81020-21-3398-1CM. Similar to its predecessors, the Laureto Chronograph Aston Martin Edition exudes elegance from all angles. Girard-Perregaux’s meticulous craftsmanship matches the precision engineering of Aston Martin’s road-going machines.

Here is a 42 mm x 12.16 mm titanium case which dazzles with a combination of satin and polished finishes. Framing its iridescent green dial is a fixed octagonal bezel and a sapphire crystal. Three chronograph counters with decorative sunray finishes are arranged at 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock.

A date aperture appears between the 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock baton hour markers. Likewise the GP badging and signature are just below 12 o’clock. To the right of the case middle are two screw-down chronograph pushers as well as the screw-down crown. The watch includes a titanium bracelet and a titanium triple-folding buckle closure

Flip the Laureto Chronograph Aston Martin Edition for a glimpse of its exhibition case back and the metalized Aston Martin logo on the sapphire crystal window. Inside is the Calibre GP03300 self-winding chronograph movement. Also, the automatic mechanical manufacture boasts a 46-hour power reserve and is comprised of 419 components with 63 jewels.

Images courtesy of Girard-Perregaux