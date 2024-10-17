Step into the eerie world of the Addams Family and show your gothic side with this pair inspired by Tim Burton’s hit Netflix show. Crocs’ Wednesday Stomp Clogs give us the chills. But in a stylish and eye-catching way that any fan of the series and of Wednesday herself would surely love.

This release is just in time for Halloween for anyone who wants to masquerade in a Wednesday-inspired outfit. It’s also fashionable enough for daily wear and offers the streetwear comfort Crocs is known for. The brand calls it the “next big Thing” because of its exaggerated design and silhouette.

The Crocs Wednesday Stomp Clogs have glossy molded Croslite uppers with molded white TPU collar details. Clearly a design shoutout to the character’s schoolgirl outfit. It also features pivotable dome ankle straps with printed design and fixed dome studs for a secure and comfortable fit.

This limited-edition release also has an exaggerated platform sole built for stomping through the streets or in the graveyard. Of course, no Crocs are complete without their signature charms. Crocs’ Wednesday Stomp Clogs have two exclusive Jibbitz featuring dimensional charms like Thing (see the hand) and a miniature black cello.

This is the perfect pair to complement any spooky ensemble, weather dressed as Wednesday or any other gothic character for the Halloween. Because of its lightweight, flexible, 360-degree comfort, it can also be a daily wear or for those days you feel like going all gothic on your streetwear. Crocs’ Wednesday Stomp Clogs boasts a unisex design and is available for both men and women sizes.

Images courtesy of Crocs