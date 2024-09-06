Taylor Stitch outfits its vintage-inspired trucker jacket, The Ryder Jacket, in Tobacco Chipped Canvas to make it work ready. This jacket is ready to tackle days on the job with its thick and durable double-needle construction.

This piece of stylish wear is cut from 12.5 oz thick, 100% organic cotton plain weave canvas. The material is a blast to the past from the glory days of workwear. It is tough, textured, and like leather, will age gracefully over time. It develops a character unique to the user with every wear. Ddouble dyed and stone washed, it has a broken-in feel and silhouette.

This is a medium weight outerwear ideal to use into fall or during chilly weather conditions. The Taylor Stitch Ryder Jacket features a distinctive double-pleated front, is unlined, and boasts hard-wearing stitches throughout. These include the double-needle top stitch and the double-needle felled construction.

Moreover, it has zig-zag reinforcement stitching under the 8.5oz. 100% organic cotton corduroy collar. Finishing the design are the custom antique copper tack buttons that give the jacket a ruggedly elegant vintage look. Likewise, two lower patch pockets with both top and side entries not only serve as EDC storage, but also as reliable handwarmers.

The Taylor Stitch Ryder Jacket has a true to size fit and looks great paired with jeans or worn as a layer over semi-formal attires. Made in China, this trucker jacket is part of a small batch manufacturing run that may use exclusive materials like dead stock fabrics. It is limited in quantity and this means it is available for immediate shipping.

Images courtesy of Taylor Stitch