While the COVID-19 forces us to isolate from society, it does not mean that we have a good time. As such, we encourage you to do all the recreational stuff you love at home. Read a book, watch movies, play video games, and all other activities that you can enjoy solo or with family. One of our personal favorites is to bust out the grill for some awesome barbecue. To do so, we’re eyeing the Traeger Ironwood Series 885 with next-generation features.

This is perfect because nothing beats knocking back some cold ones with a mouthwatering smoky meal to go down with it. Therefore, if you are in the market to upgrade your backyard culinary experience, this might be the one you need. That measures 47 inches high, 54 inches wide, 27 inches deep and weighs about 170 lbs.

It delivers 885 square inches of primary grilling space which includes a handy warming rack. That enough to accommodate nine pork butts, 10 whole chickens, and seven rib racks in one go. To keep up with our connected lifestyle, the Traeger Ironwood Series 885 comes with WiFire technology. A collection of sensors feeds data directly to your smartphone so you can just relax.

With its D2 controller, it mechanically moves the pellets around to regulate the heat accordingly. To make food preparation convenient, the side shelf on the left even sports tool hooks. Finally, to make it easier to move around, the Traeger Ironwood Series 885 uses swivel casters that can lock into place for stability. Overall, this is the gear we want to have during the lockdown.

Images courtesy of Traeger