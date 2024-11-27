Ever since FlexiSpot got in touch with us to try out one of their standing desks, we feel height-adjustable office furniture should be the standard. We’ve all heard about how poor posture and sitting down for long periods are practices that can lead to problems later on. However, without the right equipment, healthier changes are almost impossible. Still, if you want to make changes this holiday, consider the fully customizable E9. Also, don’t miss out on their Black Friday deals.

Customize Your Ideal Workstation

The sample they sent over arrived in no time and required some assembly before it was ready for action. We selected a black frame with a blackwalnut desktop for a slightly stealthy aesthetic. FlexiSpot lets you pick from two frame colors: White and Black. Meanwhile, there are nine options for the work surface.

These are white, bamboo, maple, mahogany, black, gray, ebony, blackwalnut, and brown. If the room where you plan to put the E9 is painted in lighter shades with color-matching decor, we recommend a mix of the white frame and lighter wood tones. While you’re at it, choose from the brand’s premium collection of chairs to pair with the table.

Cool Features Of The E9 Standing Desk

An awesome selling point of this standing desk is the pair of brushless motors. These lead-free units are incredibly quiet with a noise level rated at less than 50 dB. Another characteristic of these new mechanical components is the smooth action when you toggle the touch controls.

It moves at a speed of 35 mm per second and users can set the height anywhere from 63.5 cm to 128.5 cm. In terms of load capacity, the E9 can support a maximum weight of close to 400 lbs. Tests show an estimated service life of up to 71 years with proper maintenance and care.

For convenience, the smart keyboard module packs an LED display with four presets to personalize. For safety, you can toggle the child lock, but the anti-collision system is a welcome redundancy just in case. A USB charging port is also located on the side.

For reliable durability and stability, the metal chassis is fabricated out of high-quality carbon steel, which is 95.6 mm thick. FlexiSpot claims it is 26 mm thicker than average. For cable management, your E9 includes a magnetic fabric cover to keep those wires out of sight. Finally, your purchase is protected by a 20-year warranty.

