Sometimes mopping, sweeping, or vacuuming aren’t enough to totally clean the house. There are also blind spots or invisible chores that need to be managed. These include mildew, humidity, and odor, which are often disregarded for various reasons, mostly because these are invisible environmental changes. The SCOP smart cleaning system addresses these concerns three ways.

The system comprises of three components: the SCOP-Hub, SCOP-Humi, and SCOP-Odor. The Hub acts as the brain of the operation. It not only vacuums or cleans floors, but also detects invisible environmental changes and collects data via sensors as it moves around.

It shares information collected with the Humi and Odor modules if it detects problems in these areas. The SCOP-Humi uses silica gel to fight moisture buildup and prevent mold in areas prone to dampness, making it ideal when dealing with rainy days or when you forget to do the laundry.

Meanwhile, the Odor component is a plasma ionizer that tackles unpleasant smells at the molecular level. These could include pet or food odors or other funky smell you may have grown accustomed to sniffing. All three components work together to clean the area, scanning, detecting, and predicting.

One of the system’s innovative features is its predictive cleaning. It knows when and what to clean, learns your patterns (where you tend to leave dirty or wet clothes) and what corners gather dust. Then it builds a smart routine and logs it in the SCOP Log for future use.

Once the system detects a problem, it recommends or automatically deploys the appropriate module. It gets to work when it detects dust, increase in humidity levels, or change in odor before you can even notice it. It also recommends the right type of housework for you based on your patterns and home structure.

Your only job is to toss, hang, or place the Humi and Odor modules where SCOP-HUB suggests so they can gather more detailed information as they work. Moreover, the SCOP cleaning system features a minimalist, modern, and compact design that easily blends in with any setup.

Images courtesy of SCOP/Behance