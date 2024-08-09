Sleep is essential for our brain and body to perform its best and consistent lack of it could be fatal. Certain factors contribute to those sleepless nights but one obvious reason is the pillow. Some have raved about the benefits of using memory foam pillows because they contour to the shape of the head. But the Brain Sleep Pillow offers this and more.

It aims to give you the best of your first 90 minutes of sleep, known as the “Golden 90 Minutes.” This is a crucial period as it includes the deepest stage of sleep. The more deep sleep you get the overall better sleep quality. You wake up feeling well rested and happy.

The Japan-based startup worked with Stanford University professor Dr. Seiji Nishino (the same person who released the “Brain Sleep Water”) in designing the Brain Sleep Pillow. They attributed higher body temperature as a key factor that could lead to poor deep sleep.

This pillow takes care of this concern with its structure comprised of 90% air space. This allows moisture and heat generated during sleep to escape and subsequently “cooling the brain.” Moreover, the pillow uses fibers of different thickness and densities so it adapts to individual sleeping styles.

In seven days of using, you have a pillow that feels like it was custom-made just for you. Its patented three-layer structure is soft in the middle so it adjusts to the head shape for comfort, while the sides are firm to make it easy to turn over during sleep, hence reducing neck and shoulder strain.

The Brain Sleep Pillow is made entirely of 100% polyethylene material which is sustainable and eco-friendly. It is easy to wash and keep clean and doesn’t promote mold growth, making it ideal for those allergic to house dust.

Images courtesy of Brain Sleep