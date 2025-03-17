Flat-packed furniture is getting traction these days with people becoming more eco-conscious. It helps reduce carbon footprint, in terms of logistics, and is easy to store in compact spaces. The Walle Stool is one such design, which comes in four assembly parts.

Four screws piece together four metal sheets to form a multipurpose furniture that is both a stool and a shelf. The bottom shelf doesn’t require screws but slots neatly in place in the space given in the lower part of the seat.

Meanwhile, two hollow spaces, a small and large one, formed underneath the seat offer storage for books, magazines, a laptop, a tablet, and more. There are also more storage options on both sides either facing inward or outward. The Walle Stool features a sleek and minimalist silhouette that easily adapts to any interior layout or setting.

The flat surface allows for easy cleaning or maintenance, while its clean lines offer a practical and neat approach to furniture design that looks great in any setting. Its unique industrial form also makes it a great artistic display.

When it’s time to pack down for transport, simply unscrew and it packs down flat. The Walle Stool would appeal to an artist as they can store their painting brushes and other belongings underneath. The question though is its comfort. A flat, smooth seat made entirely of metal doesn’t seem comfortable to sit on for long periods. There’s also the tendency for the person sitting down to slide down without additional grip support for their bottom. This stool is available in various colors including Yellow, Black, Cream, and Gray.

Images courtesy of Luis Gimeno