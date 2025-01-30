It looks like the resurgence of popularity in physical media has cascaded into more than vinyl records. We have hardcore music enthusiasts to thank given their adamant preference for analog formats. These days, data pulled from various sales reports hint at the possible return of CD players. To prove our point, check out this crowdfunding project for the MusicFrame M1.

This Kickstarter campaign comes from CoolGeek as it introduces a modern and stylish take on the humble CD player. We understand most of us prefer the versatility and convenience of streaming services. Plus, many such services also enable the option to download our favorite tracks directly on our smartphones and other compatible devices for offline playback.

However, much like vinyl records, some people still own a huge collection of CDs from back in the day. The MusicFrame M1 incorporates elements that continue to fascinate the tech-savvy. As its name says, the manufacturer delivers one attractive piece of audio equipment, which is likewise brimming with cutting-edge features.

Transparent components never go out of fashion and CoolGeek turns it into one of the key selling points here. The core design approach presents a simple yet elegant aesthetic to allow it to become a decorative piece in any room. It measures 9.02″ x 2.52″ x 12.52″ and comes in black or white. Its system supports CD-DA, CD-R, and CD-RW types of compact discs.

Meanwhile, formats such as MP3, WMA, and WAV are recognized. Bluetooth connectivity allows the MusicFrame M1 to pair wirelessly with your favorite speakers or headphones. Beneath the acrylic panel is a small display, a standard disc tray, laser assembly, and a replaceable 18650, 3.7V, and 2600 mAh lithium battery.

Images courtesy of CoolGeek