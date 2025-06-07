RIMOWA reimagined its iconic aluminum suitcase as a stylish stool with the help of Swiss furniture company Vitra. Aptly called the Aluminum Stool, it features the two historic brands’ signature build and design.

This limited-edition furniture offers a stylish and practical seating and storage solution. It’s a mobile storage stool made with the German luxury brand’s iconic anodized grooved aluminum. It’s lightweight yet sturdy enough to sit on and carry essentials.

The lid stays shut via a smooth cowhide Premium F leather puller that seamlessly slides into the aluminum hook. The lid also comes with a snap-on cushion created with Vitra’s environmentally-friendly fabric, Laser RE. The distinctive woven fabric, made with 100% polyester, is abrasion resistant and easy to clean. The same fabric also makes up the interior upholstery of the Aluminum Stool.

Inside is a generous 59 liter storage capacity with a couple of leather dividers to keep things organized. It can store various items including documents, magazines, bottles, and other personal belongings. Moreover, RIMOWA equipped the stool with the same high-end multi-wheel system present in their luggage collection. The system offers stable and effortless multi-direction steering thanks to ball-bearing mounted wheels with cushioned axels.

The Aluminum Stool is available in three color combinations including Silver & Emerald Green, Silver & Ice Blue, and Silver & Papyrus Brown. This is a collaborative product “rooted in a shared focus on mobility, multi-functionality, and a deep respect for material innovation.” The use of aluminum was the driving force in the collaboration. Vitra previously released the Eames Aluminum Chair.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA