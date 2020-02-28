Aside from the Apple Watch series, Smartwatches are still having troubling gaining a sizeable foothold in the tech market. The Cupertino tech giant’s products have been receiving great feedback since the 4th-generation model. Perhaps it’s the suite of health-centric functionalities that draw people to its ecosystem. However, a major gripe among users is still the dismal battery life. For those of you who are after outstanding usage time, the Timex Ironman R300 GPS might be the one.

Some of you are likely the type of folk that love an active lifestyle. Therefore, it’s likely you have seen a fair share of fitness-oriented wearables. Some of the more popular ones out there are Fitbit and Garmin. Timex, on the other hand, is more of a traditional wristwatch kind of label for most of us. Nevertheless, that all changes once you see what its new smartwatch can do.

Those who have dipped their toes in endurance races know how gruelling it can be. On top of strength and speed, stamina is the defining attribute. Thus, the Ironman R300 GPS lives us to its name by boasting a whopping 25 days of usage time on a single charge. Keep in mind that this includes heart rate monitoring, smartphone connectivity, and other functions.

The only caveat we can see is that with continuous GPS tracking, this drops down to 20 hours. Still, this is way better than what others can deliver. The Timex Ironman R300 GPS is water-resistant up to 30 meters which is perfect for any type of workout. The soft silicone rubber strap keeps it snug and comfortable on your wrist. It costs $120 and even comes in three colors: Gray/Black, Silver-Tone, and Gray.

Images courtesy of Timex