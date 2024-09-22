A toolbox is always handy to have around at all times whether for daily maintenance or minor fixes. But if you find it cumbersome to bring a large box everywhere, then EckDesign’s Multi-Kit is a great sub as it packs all your most-used utility tools in a travel friendly design.

This carabiner smartly incorporates an amazing 12 tools in its compact frame that’s roughly the size of an AirPods case. It has the tools you need for camping, DIY fixes, survival, and more. There’s a sharp folding knife made from D2 steel that can cut, slice, or handle outdoor tasks. Sharing storage with the knife at the top is a thin flathead screwdriver that also doubles as a file.

It’s great for dismantling or installing small standard flathead screws and smoothening rough surfaces. EckDesign’s Multi-Kit also has a thick flathead screwdriver at the bottom to handle larger screws and serves as a can opener. Both flathead screwdrivers also work as pry bars.

There’s also a bottle opener, a standard must-have for EDC enthusiasts, and hex wrenches in two common sizes. In case of emergency, the tungsten steel tip at the tail can easily break glass and make marks on both rocks and metal sheets. For convenience, this kit also has a high-magnetic bit storage compartment and a foldable bit seat.

When in the dark, tritium gas tube slots make EckDesign’s Multi-Kit easy to spot. Moreover, its Gr5 titanium construction in stone washed finish makes it incredibly lightweight yet strong, rustproof, and corrosion resistant. It’s a versatile multi-tool that’s crafted for ergonomic comfort and strength. It’s as effortless to carry as it is to use, offering a lanyard hole or carabiner style carry.

Images courtesy of EckDesign