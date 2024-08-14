The CRKT Nucleus Frame Lock will delight knife afficionados and anime fans alike with its aggressive angles and stealthy futuristic silhouette. In designing the folder, custom knife maker Princeton Wong looked to his favorite anime “Mobile Suit Gundam” for inspiration.

Its name alone is from the Gundam Nucleus Drive that powers the titular armor in the anime series, which tells of the giant “mecha” robot RX-78-2 Gundam piloted by teenage mechanic Amuro Ray. The show aired in 1979 to 1980 and as a child Wong was a huge fan.

But the CRKT Nucleus Frame Lock is not all about looks. Despite its formidable appearance, it is effortlessly easy to operate. For the risk taker, it can even double as a fidget toy because of its three-way blade deployment mechanism.

It has a front and rear flippers and a thumb slot in the blade. Either quickly releases the blade and thanks to an IKBS ball bearing pivot, the blade comes out smooth. Then there’s a sturdy frame lock to keep the knife firmly closed when not in use.

Moreover, the CRKT Nucleus Frame Lock boasts a durable and sharp MagnaCut steel blade, which is known for its great corrosion resistance, edge retention, and toughness. A titanium handle with carbon fiber overlay complements the overall frame, keeping the knife not just light but also strong.

This pocket knife clocks in at an overall length of 7.38″ with the plain-edge blade measuring 3.23″. When closed, it’s just 4.14″ long and remarkably lightweight at just 2.3 ounces. This folder is also available in a 12C27 steel blade complemented by a stainless steel handle with G10 overlay and red accents. Made in Italy, the CRKT Nucleus Frame Lock makes the perfect EDC both for indoor and outdoor use.

Images courtesy of CRKT