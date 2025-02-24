The Health Tool elevates a pill box design with modern features to keep you on top of your medical needs. It serves as a prescription keeper, a thermometer, and a reminder for people to take their medicine.

If you’re the type who misplaces pills and still relies on your phone alarm or other smart apps for reminders, then this ingenious design is a lifesaver. Designed by Aleksandr Misiukevich, it looks at first like a large thermometer. But it has a hidden compartment accessible via a slider button that stores pills.

There are three compartments in the Health Tool that hold pills or tablets of varying shapes and each compartment holds four to 12 pills, depending on the size. This storage works like a ballpoint pen: press until it clicks and release, and repeat the process to close.

As for the thermometer, it reads your body temperature with a tap on the forehead. It functions similarly to those infrared thermometers that were the rave back during the COVID-19 pandemic. It only takes five seconds to start the reading and the result is displayed on an LED screen on the surface.

The display also functions as a reminder to take your medicine. Once done, press and hold the side button for three seconds and this will log in the successful medication intake. Moreover, the Health Tool has a slot on the back for prescription papers or other folded documents. It even works with a companion app that lets you manage reminders and temperature, and create, view, and track reminders. It also keeps a history of body temperature readings. This device has a carabiner for on-the-go portability so you never miss that scheduled medication no matter where you are.

Images courtesy of Aleksandr Misiukevich/Behance