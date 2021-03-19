From EDC flashlights, flasks, to first aid kits, VSSL never disappoints when it comes to useful outdoor gear. Even the VSSL Java Coffee Grinder gives you more reasons to enjoy a brew on the go.

Enjoy “epic coffee anywhere” with this hand grinder designed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. Its ultra-durable aircraft-grade aluminum construction ensures you don’t miss out on a good cup of java wherever and whenever. And with 50 unique grind settings and 20g capacity, you surely can enjoy barista-style coffee even in the great outdoors.

The VSSL Java Coffee Grinder uses stainless steel burr grinder for a faster, easier, and uniform slice. Consistency is then achieved and you get ground coffee beans that never mulch because they are not pulverized. The addition of two high-grade mini radial ball bearing sets prevents the wobble so the grind stays uniform.

Meanwhile, an ergonomic design makes for efficient grinding. It has an extendable grinder handle and magnetized grip knob so you can enjoy a steaming cup in less than a minute. A grind catch stores the ground beans and doubles as stowaway storage for the magnetic handle.

The VSSL Java Coffee Grinder even comes with a cleaning brush to clean excess coffee bits from the grind catch and adjustment setting. A staple with any VSSL outdoor gear, this one also has a clip-and-flip carabiner made with their signature aircraft-grade aluminum for portability. The opened carabiner serves as the grinder handle. What makes it even more convenient, outside of its size and efficiency, is it’s light on the travel at just 0.8 pounds.

Images courtesy of VSSL