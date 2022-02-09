If you’ve ever had the pleasure of waking up for work on a cold Monday morning for work, chances are you have had a warm, distinctive smelling cup of coffee placed against your lips and felt the warm liquid slide down your throat, gently warming you from the inside out. Chances are you’ve also never thought about what the best coffee beans are or where they come from.

But for those of you who have had that Monday morning thought, and wondered where the best coffee beans come from, then this article is definitely worth the read.

We have all enjoyed a cup of coffee regardless, it gets us through the day, and we use it as a little pick me up as we carry out our daily tasks. Coffee is enjoyed around the world and enjoyed by many. However, we usually only ever see the product, which is a cup of coffee or a jar or ground up instant coffee.

Unless you’ve hit your hipster phase and bought one of those chemistry sets to make your morning cup of coffee with, in which case you will be well accustomed to buying coffee beans, have you ever asked yourself which coffee beans are the best? Which coffee beans portray the aromatic scents you’re so desperately trying to squeeze out of those beans?

Maybe you’re a little less in the know and are currently sitting flabbergasted wondering what even is a coffee bean? Where do they come from?

Coffee beans are nothing like actual beans. They don’t come in a can with tomato sauce. Coffee beans are actually the seed which come from the fruit of the coffee plant. Another knowledge bomb, coffee trees grow a fruit called a coffee cherry which is bright red. The beans are the pit of the cherry. Now that you know this interesting fact, you can tell all your friends, trust us it will make you seem very cool.

Did you know there are four main types of coffee beans? If not, well, now you do. These four main types of coffee beans include Excelsa, Liberuca, Robusta and Arabica coffee beans. Each of these types of beans have incredibly different and versatile taste profiles. Now we know what you’re thinking, ‘coffee all tastes the same when I get my Starbucks’.

Well, if you make your coffee with a science class chemistry set, you will know that coffee actually has many different taste profiles, including things like caramel, vanillas, woods and earthy tones and many other different types of flavors.

When it comes to coffee, bitterness is usually a sign of high quality, unlike your ex who was just downright cold and bitter. You can get roasted and unroasted coffee beans from all over the world. Ultimately, some coffee beans are much better than others. We have taken the pleasure of doing all of the deciding for you, so that you can make a moderately educated decision on what beans to use in your percolater to brew the perfect cup of java.

The Best Coffee Beans in The World

The taste of your coffee beans will depend on a large number of factors, including where in the world it was grown, the type of blend, how the beans have been roasted and of course the method in which the beans have been prepared to produce the delicious liquid of the gods known as coffee.

Coffee can produce many different aromas, some of the main aromas include smokey, herby, nutty, flowery and can have many different tastes such as sourness, bitterness, saltiness and sweetness just to name a few.

But why not check out our list of the best coffee beans below and try some out for yourself?

Death Wish Coffee Company

Country of Origin: Worldwide

Beans: Robusta & Arabica

Tips: We recommend only experts dabble in these coffee beans

Considered ‘the strongest coffee in the world’, Death Wish whole bean coffee is not for the faint of heart. These magic beans pack a big enough punch that you’ll be sprouting around like a bean stalk. Regardless of that, it is completely organic and fair trade so at least it’s a nice clean bang for your buck. If coffee is never enough to fuel your caffeine addiction, then this ultimate coffee bean supreme may just be enough to blow your mind. A dance with the devil, consume at your own risk.

It is said that the death wish coffee company’s beans are so strong that it is comparably similar to smoking meth (take our word for it and do NOT try this for your own comparison). This unique whole coffee bean contains more than double the usual amount of caffeine in your standard cup of coffee. Which roughly works out at around 600mg of caffeine per cup. Providing you with the ultimate start to your day, you will be bouncing your way to the office.

As this is a whole bean coffee, it will require some home grinding before you blow your coffee machine through the roof. However, it is also worth noting that ground beans are also available, in a unique blend of appropriately named Black Insomnia.

These super beans have been grown using sustainable and organic methods. Combining a deliciously strong blend of Robusta and Arabic beans, this strong but tasty blend is sure to perk you right up. Releasing smooth tastes of chocolate, blueberry and almond.

We know you’re already convinced to these coffee beans, and the skull and bones logo on the packet isn’t enough to scare you off then consume at your own risk. This beautifully strong whole bean blend is enough to put some hairs on your chest. Why not give it a try?

Caribou Coffee Daybreak Blend

Country of Origin: East Africa & Americas

Beans: Arabica

Tips: If you like saving the rainforests, you should check these beans out

Believe it or not, light-roasted coffee beans actually have an ever so slightly higher caffeine content compared to that of dark roasted coffee beans. If you didn’t already know, the longer time spent roasting the coffee bean, the less flavors it retains, as it begins to take on the new flavors during the roasting process.

The daybreak blend from Caribou maintains unique cherry and caramel throughout the entirety of its light roasting process. The beans are all 100% Arabica, and you also have the added guarantee of them being Rainforest Alliance Certified (RAC). It’s always great to know that your coffee beans are not disrupting the rainforest and they are making little impact to global warming.

This wonderful coffee blend takes lots of pride in being very multicultural. The finest beans are sourced straight from East Africa and the Americas to deliver to you, some of the tastiest light roast coffee beans around.

These aromatic Arabica beans will require you grind them up at home before you place them into your coffee machine. You can choose your own method for grinding as this doesn’t matter to much in the grand scheme of things. Do keep in mind that lighter roasts often tend to pair well with a drip coffee maker or cafetiere.

This wonderful blend is the perfect way to start your day or provides a boost of energy if you’re feeling lethargic. Because of its lightly roasted beans, it is by no means strong and bitter and is a great blend to start with if you’re just getting into your coffee.

Sea Island Coffee Kona Beans

Country of Origin: Hawaii

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Perfect if you enjoy supporting small brands

Hawaii happens to be the only state in the United States which commercially grows coffee. The massive amounts of volcanic soil, which sounds more dangerous than it actually is, happens to be stuffed full of minerals, this makes it an ideal growing environment for coffee trees to flourish. Not to mention, Hawaiian coffee quite often will taste much milder in comparison to ‘normal’ coffee or other types of beans. Acidity is also normally much lower, this is thanks to the farms which generally lay at lower altitudes.

If you like your morning cup of Joe to give you a nice warm, gentle hug as opposed to a heavy metal slap in the face when you take your first sip, then Sea Island’s Greenwell Estate Kona coffee beans might just be perfect for you. Kona is a unique Hawaiian region which is renowned for its tasty coffee. The Greenwell Estate coffee is carefully curated and grown around 335m above sea level on around 60 hectares of beautiful Hawaiian land. Due to the unique climate, which is rich in minerals, the coffee beans radiate chocolate tones and underlying citrus flavors.

If you like coffee that is not so easy to find, then Kona coffee beans might be right up your street. They can only be bought in Hawaii or online, making them a little rarer than your average bean. Kona beans are generally not mass produced and production is usually quite small scale. You can feel good about supporting local farmers when buying this beautiful authentic coffee.

Blue Mountain Coffee

Country of Origin: Jamaica

Beans: Arabica

Tips: A unique taste of Jamaica, perfect for a French press

Not much coffee is produced in Jamaica, in fact only a small amount is produced on a yearly basis. Coffee grown on the Blue Mountain is grown at a high elevation. You can be rest assured that your coffee isn’t the only thing that is highly elevated in Jamaica. But it sure does make this beautiful blend a joy to drink.

This is a hard to come by coffee bean, as production is relatively limited. Jamaica sends around 80% of its coffee plant crop all the way to Japan, so you might have to do a little searching to get your hands on this. The beans are also incredibly labor intensive to grow and produce, they must be hand-picked from the steep slopes of the Blue Mountain. The mountain’s cool temperatures, high elevation, and mineral rich volcanic soil which helps to result in a long harvest which can take almost 10 months from start to finish. This is way longer than many other regions which grow coffee.

Due to all of this, you can be sure that your cup of coffee is exquisite. Beans which taste mildly sweet and have a medium level of acidity. Creating a smooth blend of coffee who many say is arguably the smoothest across the globe.

Unfortunately, you’ll need more than a cow to trade for these beans, they will cost you a pretty penny, but many will argue that it is totally worth it for the smoothest coffee. Coffee fanatics will sing nothing but praise for this beautiful blend.

However, do be wary when buying as not all Blue Mountain coffee is from Jamaica. Many brands attempt to claim that their coffee is from the Blue Mountain when it is not. Therefore, it is worth keeping an eye on the price, if it is too good to be true then it probably is. Any Jamaican blends that are less than $20/lb are probably fake.

This coffee makes for a wonderful drip coffee, regardless of whether it is automatic or pour-over. If you really want to explore everything these beans have to offer, then drink it black and taste everything this famous coffee has to offer.

Yirgacheffe Beans

Country of Origin: Tanzania

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Light roasted beans which are perfect to drip and pour over

The name may be a little misleading and hard to pronounce, but Yirgacheffe coffee beans are regarded amongst many in the coffee community as very holy. If you pronounce it loud enough, your coffee machine might also start to levitate.

Hailing from Ethiopia, which is considered as the sole birthplace of our wonderful power up juice known as coffee. Yirgacheffe beans are the pride and joy of Ethiopia. The beans originate in Sidama, a remote region in Ethiopia containing the tiny region of Yirgacheffe. There are many smaller region which reside within Yirgacheffe, these include Konga, Adado, Kochere and Aricha.

Generally, Ethiopian coffee is normally wet processed, which helps to produce a coffee bean which is very light, almost resembling that of tea, however it contains lots of floral and fruit like notes. No matter where you are in the world, you could go into most specialty coffee shops and be able to find a bag of coffee beans from this Ethiopian region.

Often considered the gateway to amazing tasting coffee, you are sure to find nothing but joy when exploring these special beans.

With an aromatic mixture of cinnamon, strawberry and earthy undertones, these beautiful beans make for a delicious cup of coffee which can be enjoyed at any point in the day. This coffee is also perfect for not only making cold brews like iced coffee but makes for amazingly tasteful pour over or drip coffee.

Geisha Coffee Beans from Central America

Country of Origin: Costa Rica

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Pour over and then filter for the most succulent tasting coffee

If you’ve not already heard of them, Geisha coffee beans happen to be some of the not only delicious, but arguably the most unique coffee beans to ever grace the planet.

Geisha coffee beans can fortunately be grown just about anywhere, however, they have a reputation that perceives them when grown in Costa Rica and Panama. Hacienda La Esmeralda is probably the most reputable and famous farm for growing Geisha beans.

The name of this particular coffee bean comes from where it was discovered, yep you guessed it, the town of Geisha, which is in Ethiopia if you didn’t already know – although the beans didn’t make their way to Panama and Costa Rica until well into the 1960’s.

The Geisha bean gets its uniqueness from having a natural, organic likeness to tea, with many sparkling, bright, clear, flavors such as jasmine, citrus, peach, and mango. You might also be able to notice some vanilla or bergamot notes if your taste buds are sensitive enough. It has aromatic scents of floral and lemon tones.

Geisha coffee beans are hard to find, for a multitude of reasons. Most cafes won’t serve it as it is ludicrously expensive. It is also best served as filter coffee which many cafes won’t do. Cafes often serve mostly milk-based coffees and beverages; therefore, it doesn’t really make much sense for most cafes to serve this coffee as it can really only be enjoyed and taken black.

You’ve more than likely never actually had a special and unique coffee like Geisha before. It is quite the treat. Perfect for those of you who take pleasure in drinking brighter and lighter coffees, making this one for the bucket list if you can get your hands on it.

A must try if you enjoy your rarer and harder to come by coffees, you will not be disappointed with Geisha beans. If you have been on the hunt for the ultimate supreme coffee bean, then you might just have found a winner.

Volcanica Coffee Kenyan AA Coffee Beans

Country of Origin: Kenya

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Pour over or drip machine for the perfect cup of coffee

If, like us, you enjoy the finer things in life then listen up. These coffee beans have to be up there with the best in the world. When you think of coffee, you probably just thing of Starbucks and think ‘Yeah, that latte was nice’. But have you ever actually thought where the coffee comes from? Or what nicer coffee might taste like? Probably not.

Many people just want their coffee fast, but if you slow down, you will begin to have an understanding and better appreciation of coffee beans such as these.

Kenyan coffee beans are some of the finest coffee beans our planet has to offer. Farmers put in heaps of effort, blood, sweat and tears into the processing of these coffee beans. Don’t worry, none of that gets mixed into the coffee beans, we hope. Maybe that’s where the exquisite flavor comes from, who knows? Regardless, the work that goes into these beans is matched by none.

Perhaps the most likely factor to the superb quality of this Kenyan coffee happens to be the fact that all of the farmers get handsomely rewarded for producing better coffee. The Kenyan government runs a large-scale auction where all of the wonderful coffee produced in Kenya happens to be sold.

As you would imagine, higher quality beans will fetch a much higher price than lower quality beans, thus giving the farmers the best incentive to grow and improve their coffee tree crops.

‘AA’ is considered the largest size of coffee bean, followed closely by ‘AB’ sized beans. In Kenya, size matters and bigger is always considered as better. These interesting and tasty coffee beans are incredibly distinctive from their super sweet and fruity notes, with a wine like acidity and a deliciously syrup like body. You can be pleasantly pleased by aromatic scents of freshness and floral tones. Due to how the beans are processed, these coffees beans are among some of the cleanest and freshest tasting on the globe.

Koa Coffee – Hawaiian Kona Coffee Beans

Country of Origin: Hawaii

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Best to drip and French press for a tasty cup of Joe

The second Hawaiian brand of coffee beans on this list, would strongly suggest that Hawaiian coffee beans are the best coffee beans around.

Kona, which is the largest of the Hawaiian Islands, happens to be the best climate for growing ultra-high-quality coffee. Arguably some of the nicest coffee America has to offer, you will go a long way to find somebody who will argue differently, it was even voted for by Forbes. An extremely excellent and well-balanced micro-climate provides almost perfect conditions, blending the just the right amount of sun and rain alongside highly fertile, mineral rich volcanic soil. The steep slopes that cover the biggest Hawaiian island are simply perfect and unmatched across the world for growing the finest coffee.

Kona is the main growing region located in Hawaii. There are in fact many other coffee beans which are available from the other Hawaiian Islands. There are a few different Kona brands. Koa’s Kona coffee beans are probably the best coffee beans you will be able to find. They are a real treat to drink.

In order for you to be able to get your hipster hands on this incredible, amazingly high-quality coffee, which isn’t easy, you will unfortunately be required to pay a bit of a premium. Coffee from Kona is sadly limited in its production and is highly sought by many coffee fanatics around the world. It is grown in Hawaii, which is part of the United States, because of this, farmers are therefore paid at a much higher rate than traditional farmers who make their careers in other coffee-growing countries.

That being said, if you enjoy high-quality, then Kona coffee is absolutely worth spending the money on, provided you are buying the real deal. You should try your best to steer clear of Kona blends in which only a mere 10% is actually true Kona. You should always try your best to buy the Extra Fancy (AA) when buying Kona, as this will be of the highest quality.

With a nice, gentle medium body and a low acidity coupled with a smooth, rich taste, Kona coffee is an excellent little addition to add to your morning, afternoon or evening pour over or auto-drip routine. Koa coffee thankfully offers both a medium roast and a dark roast, so depending on how you want to brew, the choice is yours.

Indonesian Sulawesi Toraja Coffee Beans

Country of Origin: Sulawesi, Indonesia

Beans: Arabica

Tips: French press or try it in an espresso for 10/10 tasting coffee

Sulawesi, which if you didn’t already know, used to be formerly known as the island of Celebes. It is a small, remote Indonesian island which lies just to the east of the island of Borneo. The word “Toraja” belongs to the group of people which inhabit the island and who make their livelihood growing and harvesting the coffee beans in the highlands on the northern most part of the island.

Coffee is usually always a generational family business for many on the small island. Families will often times grow some coffee on their own property which they use as an extra means of attempting to add and increase their household income. However, this not often a priority. Therefore, because of this, it means that the already existing coffee infrastructure on the island is not at all strong. This is arguably the reason that Toraja coffee beans are not at all very common.

Beans from the island are normally already partially processed before being selling, by the family. The beans are then sold to a trusted middleman who resides at the island’s local markets. The middlemen will usually go on to take the beans to the much larger processing mills. The beans will be dried, and processing will be finished here.

The beans themselves hail from Sulawesi are usually very complex and sweet. They also have a low acidity and are full body with herbal and earthy notes. The coffee is excellent for using to create a fabulous medium-dark roast, which will help in highlighting the desirable sweetness alongside the full body which is already present in the coffee. Best brewed in a French press or a shot for maximum taste.

Organic Medium Roast Coffee By LifeBoost Coffee

Country of Origin: Nicaragua

Beans: Arabica

Tips: French press or try this beautiful blend in an espresso for maximum taste factor

If you’re looking for the best coffee beans which provide great tasting all-round coffee, and you happen to be cautiously concerned about some of the few health implications which are often times associated with caffeine and Coffee, then LifeBoost coffee are definitely a great brand who are worth your consideration.

The company’s vision and mission heavily revolves around not only being healthy, but also providing organic, healthy coffee which also benefits not only its farmers, but also the fine drinkers such as yourself as well as of course, the environment. Not to mention, the taste is simply amazing too!

LifeBoost offer a huge range of different coffees. However, this delicious organic medium roasted coffee is a great place to start. Not to mention, it also has a large and impressive number of various certifications claims – grown in mountain shade, is USDA certified organic, is tested by 3rd party for mycotoxins and is washed in spring water, not to mention that it is great tasting when brewed in almost any brew style.

Peaberry Coffee Beans

Country of Origin: Tanzania

Beans: Arabica Peaberry

Tips: Drip and pour over for an incredible brew

If you don’t already know what peaberry coffee is, it is just one round, single coffee bean which resides inside of a coffee cherry. Normally, a coffee cherry will hold around 2 coffee beans, which sit side by side. Each bean will have one flat. The peaberry will sit alone with no other coffee beans inside the cherry, it is also shaped slightly differently.

Peaberry coffee beans have a round shape to them, because of their rounded shape as well as being much more dense compared to many other coffee beans. Thanks to their rounded shape, the beans roast much more uniformly compared to normal beans. Roughly around only 5% of all of the best coffee beans in any given crop will be considered as peaberry.

Unfortunately, to be able to get only or a majority of strictly peaberry coffee beans, it requires a rigorous sorting process by hand. This is needed to determine them from their other half-bean brother and sister counterparts. This therefore adds increased labor costs.

Peaberry beans are mostly available from a wide variety of regions. However, Peaberry beans which come from Tanzania are incredibly popular because they all tend to portray a brighter acidity, and a medium body as well as containing notes of subtle fruitiness and brown sugar. This makes for delicious coffee which is perfect for a nice manual pour over. You could also mix it up and use it in an automatic dripper.

Indonesian Sumatra Mandheling Beans

Country of Origin: Sumatra, Indonesia

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Best suited to manual brewing styles

This delicious coffee is appropriately named after a group of people known as the Mandheling people. People who once farmed coffee beans in the north of Sumatra. Coffee beans from this beautiful Indonesian area all tend to possess much lower acidity coupled with a smooth and sweet body.

As you can imagine, the coffee beans can widely vary in their taste and have delicious tastes from everything from tobacco to cocoa and earthy flavors as well as some more herbaceous tastes.

Lots of people will choose to meticulously dark roast their Sumatra coffee beans in order to attempt to enhance the sweetness of the beans and bring to light the spicy flavors at play.

Many coffee beans from Sumatra will be typically processed using a unique hybrid method, similar to that of wet hulling. Thanks to this unique processing method, which is probably the largest reason for the special outcome of this coffee. These beans can be considered the best coffee beans around and make for delicious Moka pot coffee.

Not to mention, that thanks to the beans full body coupled with its low acidity, makes it a great addition to any French press or other pressure style coffee brewing method.

Cardiology Coffee

Country of Origin: Honduras

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Perfect to enjoy on a porch or a balcony

Some may argue that the best coffee beans are those with low acidity. But why should you choose coffee beans with low acidity? Well, generally the acidity of a coffee bean is ultimately responsible for the much loved layered, rich flavors that we all know and love. However, this is can unfortunately cause some people to suffer from heartburn or acid reflux.

Thankfully, you will be glad to know that there is some good news regarding this. Our wonderfully talented and smart coffee producers quickly identified this issue, and sparked a journey of creating coffees which have a far lower acidity. Thus, swiftly helping to eradicate these issues. Boy are we glad!

But anyway, this is where our beloved Cardiology Coffee comes into play. Their wonderful coffee beans are a beautiful medium-dark roast, containing all of the delicious flavors with less to none of that dreaded irksome acid. Cardiology Coffee is a company led by doctors with the goal of making and growing great tasting and 100% organic coffee which is healthy not just for our bodies but also our hearts. They’re also led by doctors, so it must be good, right?

Made from 100% Arabica beans, a common favorite as well as being 100% non-GMO and certified organic. This beautiful blend is incredibly pure both with its intent and content. This special brand use only the finest quality beans which are pesticide free, mold free, mycotoxins free, free from polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, as well as free from many other contaminants.

The end result is coffee beans with a deep, profound depth of delicious flavors, displaying wonderful notes of cocoa, Carmel and honey, which is just divine. A delicious must try on your hunt for finding the best coffee beans.

Lavazza Coffee

Country of Origin: Italy

Beans: Arabica & Robusta

Tips: If you can’t afford to go to Italy, you can at least try their coffee

If you’ve ever been to Italy, you’ll know that turning a corner without instantly seeing the easily recognizable Lavazza logo plastered across various cafe windows that litter the streets. You’ll also see plenty of super enthusiastic coffee fanatics but mostly coffee drinkers.

Lavazza coffee beans are reluctantly born to a nation whose cafes chairs and tables overflow into the streets and pavements and are always heavily frequented by locals. Lavazza pride themselves as the ultimate connoisseurs of fantastic coffee and the production of the best coffee beans.

With a wealth of coffee expertise that dates back well over 120 years, it makes sense that Lavazza has of course refined their coffee bean production into a fine form of art. The Lavazza Qualita Rossa is a delicious mixture of both Arabica and Robusta beans making it a versatile and tasty choice of coffee beans allowing it to easily be used and enjoyed by just about any coffee enthusiast.

You really can’t go wrong with Italian coffee beans if you’re looking for the best coffee beans. Lavazza is probably the best brand that Italy have to offer. With well-rounded and aromatic flavors including dried fruit and chocolate, Qualita Rossa is sure to be a favorite.

It will require some grinding as it is sold as a whole bean coffee, so you will have to take a few extra steps in preparation.

Bizzy Organic Coffee

Country of Origin: Guatemala, Nicaragua and Peru

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Don’t spin around, you might get bizzy

Using organic and ethically sourced coffee beans from countries like Peru, Nicaragua and Guatemala, Bizzy Organic’s ultimate cold brew is simply amazing and is considered as a unique, triumphant formula. If you enjoy a cold brew, then you will be pleased to know that Bizzy have a blend which is specifically used for cold brewing. How cool is that?

Using completely 100% Arabica coffee beans, you can expect an incredibly pleasing and appetizing mix of all three roasts including dark, medium and light. The combination of the three, perfectly blend together to deliver the tastiest, sweetest and smoothest flavors possible.

You will also be pleased to know that these delicious coffee beans already come nicely ground to perfection, with excellent coarseness suitable for cold brewing. A much coarser grind is ideally required for a cold brew coffee; this is because the filtration process becomes much easier and helps to eliminate any unwanted bitterness. It is just important to have patience, if you can manage that, you will be handsomely rewarded with mouthwatering, succulent coffee with exquisite taste.

Fresh Roasted Coffee

Country of Origin: Mexico

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Don’t let the basic name fool you

If Benicio Del Toro drinks coffee, it would more than likely be from our good friends at Fresh Roasted Coffee. Don’t let he simplistic name of this coffee through you off, it’s brilliant. Completely 100% USDA Organic, with the aim of reducing their carbon footprint combined alongside sustainable sourcing, help to make this one of the most environmentally friendly coffee bean companies around.

Fresh Roasted Coffee have a winner, with their wholly organic, unique Mexican Chiapas blend which promises a distinctively flavorful body to include brown sugar, nutty undertones and pear flavors yet remains quite mild. The Arabica coffee beans are carefully roasted to help bring the tastiest flavors out from the beans. We can’t lie to you; this has to be one of the tastiest coffees on the market.

Don Francisco’s Coffee

Country of Origin: Cuba

Beans: Arabica

Tips: This belongs to Don Francisco, so don’t take too much of it

Over 150 years of complete family farming of coffee from Cuba meant that old Don’s legacy coffee beans eventually went on to found a roaster in none other than Los Angeles. Don Francisco named a coffee after himself, so this clearly shows that he had more than enough passion for coffee. Don Francisco actually originally worked in a job at the Federal Reserve Bank, he hated it, so he went back to Cuba to farm coffee with an already established family business.

He stoically led the family business right through the Great Depression. He had a fastidious nature and was penchant in his perseverance, which earned him a reputation of being fussy, he was so fussy that he was known as ‘the fussiest man in coffee’. This should closely match the personality of any hipsters these days that order a Starbucks with 3 different milks heated to precisely 82 degrees before being served in a completely organic cup made from tree bark.

So your coffee is in good hands. Much like your parents, he was hard to please and often disappointed. On the other hand, you can find a range of different types of coffee from Don, and they’re all worth trying as they all deserve a place on this list of the best coffee beans.

Trade Coffee

Country of Origin: USA

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Don’t trade it for anything, it’s simply superior

Whilst coffee houses did already exist in the wonderful world of the 17th century, and were surprisingly popular, coffee didn’t truly leave a lasting mark until the 1773 Boston tea Party. You could argue that the good old US was just a tad late to the coffee party, despite it being the juice of life and the backbone of the country in today’s age.

We’ve come on quite a bit since then thankfully. Trade Coffee launched back in 2018 with the aim of pairing and uniting the world’s top coffee drinkers with the world’s top coffee roasters. They offer well over 400 different roasted-to-order coffees and beans. Their team diligently works with some of the best coffee roasters across the country to help offer a wide selection of curated coffee beans, which they will tell you are the best coffee beans in the country, and we won’t argue with that.

Freshly roasted bean bags will soon start to arrive straight to your door after you answer a few of their questions as to what kind of coffee you like. It’s so easy, it means you don’t have to go to Hawaii to find the best coffee beans, which is quite the trek,

Spirit Animal Coffee

Country of Origin: Honduras

Beans: Arabica

Tips: Your spirit animal might actually be coffee!

From the heart of Honduras in Central America, Spirit Animal Coffee brings the ultimate blend, carefully crafted using coffee beans which have been grown on high altitude farms where the trees mature much slower, allowing for more time for the fruit to mature and reach its optimal sweetness. The team will then very carefully select only the top 1% of the very best beans. They then use some funky technology to help measure the sweetness of the beans using a device called a refractometer. Fruits are then hand-picked provided that they qualify. The beans then go on to make some of the finest coffee in the world.

Well known for slightly acidic, yet sweet cherries, resulting in absolutely delicious coffee. Not to mention, they’re organic. Spirit Animal Coffee takes care to roast their beans perfectly, to help them stay fresh and tasty. As they come as whole beans, you might need to do some research as to which grind method to use in order to find the best solution for your coffee maker. You can also be pleased to know that the coffee makers fairly pay all of their hard-working farmers, allowing them to be motivated to focus on growing the best coffee beans Honduras has to offer.

Atlas Coffee Club

Country of Origin: Around the world

Beans: Arabica

Tips: You might need a map

There is no doubt that gourmet has definitely become a rather ambiguous term throughout the years, it does still widely refer to a far superior product which has been created from only the highest quality ingredients.

When it comes to specialty or gourmet coffee, you will often typically expect to see 100% Arabica beans used. You would also expect near faultless processing from all aspects of production. Often presumed in the case of the best coffee beans.

Atlas Coffee Club beans manage to encompass a superb premium quality like no other, with award winning small-batched roasts.

Atlas Coffee Club offers a tasteful espresso blend of superior quality using Arabica beans which have been sourced from across the globe. The small-batch method allows for a much harder level of control which cannot be achieved while using mass production methods. So you can expect to find great quality coffee beans.

Very tasty if prepared in a French press and just as nice if grinded appropriately and used in a normal coffee maker. This is definitely one to try if you like premium quality goods.

Nescafé Azera Intenso

Beans: Arabica

Tips: This gem could be sitting right under your nose

Ah yes, our beloved Nescafé. You probably didn’t expect to see them here on this list but you do, so you don’t need to wipe your eyes. But believe it or not, these beans are miles away from their instant coffee brothers and sisters which can likely be found somewhere in your kitchen, or in the kitchens of probably 99% of family homes around the world. Azera Intenso is easily in its own league.

A smooth and delicious combination of everyone’s favorite Nescafé finely granulated coffee and freshly ground coffee beans. The Azera Americano will probably be your go to if you’re a grab and go kinda person. The only thing you will need is a simple kettle, no coffee chemistry set needed. Just pour and add some milk and there you go.

A delicious medium roasted coffee bean supreme which displays a very rich and tasty flavour profile. Not to mention its easily one of the best coffee beans you could make coffee with. We wouldn’t lie to you.

Stone Street Coffee Beans

Country of Origin: Kenya, Tanzania

Beans: Arabica Peaberry

Tips: Prepare yourself for taste

Stone street is what is known as a micro-roastery which has been conveniently nestled close to the heart of New York’s Brooklyn and has been roasting awesome coffee beans since 2009. Their ultimate pride and joy is their delicious Tanzanian Arabica Peaberry ‘Mount Kilimanjaro’ which is a beautiful whole bean coffee.

Displaying the key quintessential traditional characteristics of many Kenyan coffee beans, however with a much milder acidity. This light-medium roast contains some amazing flavor. Flavor only achieved from using a peaberry bean.

Do keep in mind that roughly only 10% of coffee is actually peaberry coffee beans, so that makes it quite rare as well as heavily desired amongst coffee bean fanatics. The much smaller coffee beans deliver a more distinguished flavor which is considered much less overpowering in comparison to more traditional coffee beans. You will not be disappointed with the delicious tasting coffee and we heavily recommend you try.

Mean Lean Bean Machine

Coffee makes the world go round. It’s the perfect hug in the morning, the pick me up after lunch and the will to live through the night shift. Coffee is the backbone stimulant which provides hope and energy to all. If you’re on a hunt to find the best coffee beans, then why not give some of the beans mentioned in the above list a try?

Coffee comes from all over the world, bringing many different characteristics and combining them all into one delicious cup of Joe for you to drink. Coffee can be enjoyed anywhere at any time, it’s just like tea but with a little more kick.

Coffee is very much like wine, there is lots of it and lots of cheap versions. But the real expensive bottles, just like coffee beans can be enjoyed, smelt and tasted to bring a huge variety of flavors to your taste buds.

FAQ

What other Types of Coffee Beans are there?

There are four main types of coffee beans. These include Arabica, Robusta, Liberica and Excelsa. All of them possess many different characteristics and will bring many different flavors to the table. The most common type of coffee beans used are Arabica and Robusta. Liberica and Excelsa are much harder to come by as they are much more complicated to grow and produce.

What Is The Best Way To Prepare Coffee?

The best way to prepare coffee will depend on what type of coffee you are drinking and what kind of coffee you like. There are multiple ways to prepare coffee for drinking. Using a French press, a Chemex, Grind and Brew, pour over coffee or drip coffee.

What Are The Best Coffee Beans?

There is no real right or wrong answer for this question. The best coffee beans will be the coffee beans that you enjoy the most. Think of the characteristics you want to have in your coffee beans and then pick a coffee bean accordingly. The best coffee beans will be entirely subjective.

What’s The Best Roast?

Coffee can be enjoyed by roasting beans many ways. This will be subjective to you and how you like your coffee. There is light roast, light-medium roast, medium roast, medium dark roast and then dark roast. The darker the coffee bean is roasted; the more flavor is drawn out from the bean. However, it is also worth noting that the darker the roast, the less caffeine is actually present in the coffee bean. So just remember that how strong the flavor is does not always mean there will be a high caffeine content present.

Do You Like Coffee?

Maybe you have different opinions on the best coffee beans? If so, why not let us know in the comments below? If not, it will be assumed that our list is far superior. What’s your favorite way to take your coffee? Do you like lattes? Americanos? Or do you not like coffee at all and you just wanted some toilet time reading?