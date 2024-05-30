Filter Caps is a unique water filter designed to be very compact and lightweight at 6 x 4 cm and 24g, respectively, making it easily transportable anywhere in the world. It serves as a vital device in disaster relief and humanitarian efforts, specifically produced for use in places where clean drinking water is a scarcity.

It was developed to address the lack of clean and safe drinking water in remote areas in Colombia, a conditioned made worse by the drought in 2024. It’s the brainchild of scientific company Filsa Water, in partnership with Ogilvy Colombia, Baylor International, and the Colombian Red Cross.

Filter Caps is a filtration system designed to fit into any bottle head thanks to it being developed with the universal PCO 28mm thread. This means, it comes in a universal size cap that easily attaches to a standard PET bottle, transforming the bottle into a powerful and effective water filtration system.

This 3D-printed device uses additive technology composed of minerals, natural extracts, and metals to filter water. As water passes through, it increases the pH level, adds hydrogen, eliminates 90% of heavy metals, and reduces impurities by 70%. The use of this mixture of minerals makes this device easily accessible, affordable, cost-effective, and capable of reclaiming over 300,000 liters of water in just two months.

Filter Caps also promotes the re-use of plastic bottles while offering a very easy process. First, put dirty water in one battle, screw on the Filter Caps, then attach another empty bottle to the top of the filter. Flip it 180 degrees so the non potable water is on top and the empty bottle is underneath to catch the clean water. Aside from being ecologically friendly, the casing of the filter is also compostable as it’s 3D printed from cornstarch-based resin.

Images courtesy of Ogilvy Filter Caps