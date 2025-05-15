Ninja debuted the FrostVault hard cooler in 2024 and made it portable with a wheeled version. This time, the brand made it wearable with the release of the FrostVault Go backpack cooler.

This soft cooler packs all the great features present in its hard cooler counterpart. It includes the FrostVault Cold Dry Zone, which separates chilled cans and fridge-temp foods. This way, it prevents food or snacks from getting squished or soggy underneath. FrostVault Technology keeps items dry and at food-safe temperatures (under 40° F) for hours.

Ninja’s FrostVault Go offers premium ice retention for up to 24 hours and has ChillSeal Lid to keep the cooler stay chilled even with the lid unzipped. Just open and close for quick grabs or fully zip the lid for on-the-go leakproof protection. This backpack cooler can hold up to 36 cans (no ice) or 24 cans + ice for all-day adventures. It also comes with two ice packs for added cooling.

Moreover, its heavy-duty design is durable enough to handle the outdoors ,while being comfortable to carry with its padded back panel and ergonomic backpack straps. Despite its tough construction, it offers ease of use. It lets you pack smart and keeps food and drinks organized with its many compartments, ensuring hygiene or making those grab-and-go moments possible.

Forget digging through ice with Ninja’s FrostVault Go and it even has a built-in bottle opener. This cooler is the perfect sidekick for all your outdoor adventures, be it during hiking, camping, picnics, and more. It offers hours-long refrigeration so you stay hydrated and full to tackle the adventure ahead. It’s available in four colors and two different storage sizes– 24-Can or 36-Can.

