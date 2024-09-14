PD EDC’s VAULT 2.0 is a modular case designed to carry everything you need for the job in one go. It especially benefits medics, law enforcement officers, and EDC enthusiasts looking for a secure bag to hold all their gear.

It keeps everything securely in place through several configurations. Set it up in the way that best works for you for easy and quick access to your tools. Its modular design offers seamless organization, customization, and mobilization in a versatile silhouette.

The VAULT 2.0 essentially serves as a binder for all your gear. It features sleeves integrated with organizational solutions including MOLLE-compatible PALS loops to hold various sized gear like knives, flashlights, and other tiny tools. The removable panels come in different configurations with vertical or horizontal loops, while other sleeves offer mesh pockets, transparent sleeves for documents or maps, and card holders.

You access the sleeves like how you would leaf through the pages of a book. You can increase or decrease the number of flexible boards according to your needs. PD EDC also offers customized tags with Velcro straps for attachments. You can also remove each storage board and use it independently and placed in drawers, toolboxes, bottom of backpacks, or in the car.

The VAULT 2.0 bag can store up to 100 items and has a removable shoulder strap for easy carry. On its side is an adjustable quick-access strap for a water bottle. PD EDC also built it to withstand heavy usage and the outdoors. It’s crafted from 1000D ballistic nylon for resistance to breaks or tears, and YKK zippers for water-resistance. It also uses strong Duraflex buckles. Backing its durability is a lifetime warranty, making this bag heirloom worthy.

