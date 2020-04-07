It looks like the coronavirus pandemic is not about to go away anytime soon. As such, we are constantly looking for new ways to entertain ourselves. Aside from watching Netflix or playing video games, browsing the internet is likewise an enjoyable hobby. Nevertheless, the fact remains that we need to occasionally step out to grab food and extra essentials. Since transmission of the virus normally happens through respiration, face masks are becoming a crucial commodity. Here we have the O2 Curve Mask 1.2 from O2 Industries that should get the job done.

While certain disposable types are good enough to block dangerous particles, there are better alternatives out there. Before wearing one, experts recommend that we check if there is a good seal around our noses and mouths. Therefore, cloth and similar types cannot fully protect users unlike the N95 respirators or surgical masks.

We tried wearing the latter and found that it feels definitely different from those made of cloth. It might feel a little harder to breathe due to the material’s properties. On the other hand, the O2 Curve Mask 1.2 promises superior breathability than most gear of its kind. Moreover, it flaunts a more stylish design than the more industrial-looking N95 respirators.

For those of our readers who are working in the medical field and directly with COVID-19 patients, we salute you. Thus, we can you to consider adding the O2 Curve Mask 1.2 to your conventional personal protective equipment (PPE) ensemble. The medical-grade silicone seal prevents the ingress of contaminants from the sides. Meanwhile, for outstanding comfort, the straps are highly adjustable. Each pack includes three electrostatic filters along with the robust shell.

Images courtesy of O2 Industries