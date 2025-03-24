The Wolf Fang 2.0 is a revolutionary multi-functional EDC with essential tools for simple indoor and outdoor tasks. It has an eternal pen, a bit driver and holder, a pry bar, and a lantern. All the tools seamlessly integrate into a sleek, compact, and lightweight yet tough titanium shell.

Forget ink refills and unreliable pens during wet conditions. Eternal pens are a must-have for those who love to jot down ideas and doodle on just about any surface. It never runs out of ink, is smudge-proof, and writes on various surfaces including paper, plastic, leather, cement, or wood.

Moreover, the eternal pen in the Wolf Fang 2.0 has waterproof ink and incorporates a replaceable everlasting pen tip. It delivers clean, crisp lines so your writing remains legible, regardless of the weather you’re writing in.

Then the small, pointed tip of this pendant tool serves as a nail puller or pry bar for opening stuck covers, staple wires, pry dry fruits, or open boxes. When it comes to loosening or tightening screws, the bit storage and magnetic bit driver work wonders. Unscrew open the pen head to access the bit storage integrated into the pendant.

Moreover, the ingeniously designed tritium slot gives the Wolf Fang 2.0 visibility in the dark and serves as a mini lantern. It can accommodate three 2mm x 16mm tritium or glow tubes and can easily be installed or replaced without glue. Just open the cap from the top to swap them out as needed.

And just like with any outdoor multi-tool, weather resistance and durability are a must. This tool boasts a premium aerospace-grade titanium construction for corrosion resistance and remarkable strength. It is also very light at just 0.49oz and is super tiny at 2.17″ long. It’s easy to use as a pendant or a hang from a keychain for easy and quick access.

Images courtesy of Mr. Gadget