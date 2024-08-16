Golf may seem like an easygoing sport, but those who play it know otherwise. Given the goal is to hit the ball the least number of times before it goes into the cup, it takes dedication to truly master the game. Furthermore, let’s not forget that the quality of your gear also matters. PXG just launched the 0311 GEN7 and Black Ops collection of irons should you want to upgrade.

Some of you may be new to the scene, which is probably why the brand sounds unfamiliar. On the other hand, professionals and dedicated enthusiasts recognize it as the company founded by Bob Parsons in 2013. The name “PXG” stands for Parsons Xtreme Golf. The firm supplies a wide array of products from equipment to apparel, and lifestyle items.

Starting with the 0311 GEN7, we’re looking at P and XP models for standard and distance, respectively. Available in chrome or black, these are purportedly 10 years in the making and pack exclusive features. According to the official description, the clubs “are the greatest leap forward in irons technology and performance in PXG history.”

You can purchase club numbers 4 to 9, W, and G for the P. Meanwhile, the XP lineup covers club numbers 4 to 9, W, G, S, and L. PXG says the QuantumCOR technology, HT1770 maraging steel, power channel technology, titanium bezel, and internal tungsten weighting combine to help players elevate their game.

As for the Black Ops catalog, PXG offers irons, 0311 Driver, 0311 Tour, 0311 Fairway, 0311 Hybrid, and Tactical Wood sets. Everything in the series is brimming with cutting-edge technologies for enhancing your strokes and more. Be sure to check out the whole range SKUs to see what suits your needs.

Images courtesy of PXG