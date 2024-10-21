In celebration of its 60-year anniversary, Buck Knives is out with an upgraded version of its legendary 110 Hunter. This folder features a blade steel upgrade while retaining the other features that made it historically significant.

Being around for sixty years is a testament of the durability and high quality production of this hunting knife. As such, it’s great to know that this version sports the same vibe as the OG designed by Al Buck, son of brand founder Hoyt Buck. The silhouette, handle ergonomics, size, and blade shape remain intact.

Notable changes to the limited-edition Buck 110 Hunter are the material swaps on the handle and the blade. Instead of the traditional wood, it has black marbled carbon fiber scales with a barehead nickel silver bolster instead of brass. This pairing gives it a striking and more rugged aesthetic.

Then there’s the blade upgrade from the older workhorse 420HC stainless steel to CPM S30V for good corrosion resistance, grindability, and edge retention. While it’s not the most premium of steel upgrades, it’s still noteworthy considering this is an everyday working knife.

The blade can tackle any task both domestic and outdoors at a length of 3.75″ and thickness of .120″. It also feels light enough at 6.6 oz and at an overall length of 8.63″. The Buck 110 Hunter also comes with a removable deep carry pocket clip for added portability. It would have been a welcome change had there been changes to the drop-point blade and high-tension back lock mechanism. This folder is Buck Knives’ February 2024 Buck of the Month release with only 750 samples proudly made in the USA backed with a lifetime warranty.

