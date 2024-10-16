Prometheus Design Werx and Terrain 365 teamed up for this tiny yet sharp knife legal to carry in the state of California. As such, it’s named CAS OTF or CAlifornia Special Out the Front.

It’s precision-made from various premium materials including aerospace grade T6061 aluminum and f6AL-4V titanium for lightweight strength and durability. It also has best in class Hyperglow and Terrain 365’s rustproof-edge holding Terravantium blade. Terravantium is a dendritic cobalt super-alloy that you can ground, sand, or handled like any metal blade alloy.

As such, it’s usable into various edged tools like a knife. It is 100% rust proof, boasts great edge retention than blade steel and stainless steel alloys, and requires no heating. It is impervious to oxidation, corrosion, and staining, making it very low maintenance. Terrain 365 even took great lengths in designing the CAS OTF with a contoured handle, which takes 3x longer to CNC machine.

Likewise, the handle on its presentation side have blind holes discreetly hiding the screws. This gives the knife a more neat and seamless silhouette. Then, rounding up the features include the strategically placed jimping for a good grip and a 6AL-4V titanium pocket clip.

The CAS OTF also has a titanium slider with Hyperglow glow dot inlay. This knife offers a 1.9″ spear point blade in a dual-tone satin and matte finish and comes at an overall length of just 3.03″ and weight of 1.9oz (53.9g). It makes a reliable blade given its strong material, compact and minimalist silhouette.

Images courtesy of Terrain 365