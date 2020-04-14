Tie-downs are essential items when it comes to weeklong outdoor adventures or simply during regular urban commutes when you want to strap lose items. They keep things secure so you don’t lose them on the road and the Matador Better Tether Gear Straps do just that.

When it comes to strapping gear onto backpacks, bicycles, motorcycles, trucks or roof racks, you want a tether that offers solid support. Matador’s straps guarantee a firm hold so you don’t have to worry about your gear falling or losing them when you’re driving on uneven ground. It features lightweight aluminum hardware on both ends of the straps for flexibility in tightening and loosening from either side. You can attach both ends together so you have a longer strap to wrap around larger cargo like a barrel, blocks of wood, and more.

The Matador Better Tether Gear Straps are made from nylon which makes them exceptionally strong. They can withstand a heavy load up to a whopping weight of 200 pounds. The hardware on the ends is also from aluminum so they keep the whole construction light and portable.

Moreover, these tethers are efficient and easy to use thanks to the quick-release tabs that make loading and unloading of gear a breeze. The Matador Better Tether Gear Straps are also long at 80 inches. They are packable essentials so you can carry them with you anywhere and anytime. They easily store in a ziplock, in a toolbox, in your pocket, or any place within easy reach.

Images courtesy of Matador