In this highly-digital age, it’s easy to have our sensitive information hacked. While we’re globe trotting or even just on our daily urban commutes, we’re constantly wary of someone illegally tapping into our devices. Especially for the digital nomads, it’s always best to invest in a bag that secures privacy even while on the go. SLNT’s Faraday Tech Organizer offers such security.

It’s more than just a storage solution to organize your everyday carry essentials and devices. It also prevents unwanted theft of private data found in your phone, tablets, or in other gadgets. This pouch lets you travel with peace of mind knowing that your sensitive information is free from signal tapping.

SLNT’s Faraday Tech Organizer has a patented Silent Pocket Faraday cage sleeve with magnetic closure that blocks cellular signal, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS EMF Radiation, EMP, solar flare, and more. The sleeve shields your devices from remote tampering, hacking, and wireless location tracking. It also has another pocket with an RFID blocking zipper that secures passports, credit cards, and other currency.

Moreover, there are eight designated RFID blocking slots for credit cards. Its main compartment, on the other hand, is great for storing charging cables, power banks, or other small devices that doesn’t need signal blocking. There are also open slip-in pockets for added organization and an elastic band in the middle to hold a pen.

Aside from data protection, SLNT’s Faraday Tech Organizer also protects your devices from the elements. Its exterior is made from a recycled 700D water resistant material secured with Duraflex and YKK zipper hardware. Meanwhile, the D-ring and zipper combination add physical security of your essentials. This organizer is also compact enough to fit inside larger bags or backpacks.

Images courtesy of SLNT