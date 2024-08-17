The Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler is adventure ready with its rugged and virtually indestructible rotomodeled construction. Built tough to handle the outdoors, it holds enough for a small crew going on a day-long adventure.

Complementing its hardy shell are the T-Rex Lid latches constructed of heavy-duty rubber designed to never bust. Likewise, an interlocking two-pin design ensures a hinge system that doesn’t break. And don’t worry about hungry grizzlies ravaging your food. This cooler is bearproof or Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) approved when used with extra-long shank Master Lock Padlocks.

As for keeping food fresh and drinks cold, the Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler retains ice and keeps drinks cold for days. It boasts a proprietary FatWall design that holds up to three inches of PermaFrost insulation. The pressure-injected commercial-grade polyurethane foam in the walls and lid offers unmatched ice retention.

This same thickness of the walls and the insulation makes this cooler dry ice compatible. It can even keep hot items hot. Yeti swore by the testimony of their pitmasters who used their coolers to store fresh BBQ.

Enhancing its insulating capacity, the Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler also features an interlock lid system that forms a form-fitting barrier against extreme temperatures. It also has a ColdLock or freezer-quality gasket that blocks out the heat but locks in the cold.

Storage wise, it can hold 39 cans only and 29 pounds of ice. It has a Vortex drain system to drain melted ice and a bearfoot nonslip feet to keep it stable on surfaces. It may be big at 21.1″ wide, 15.9″ deep, and 15.4″ tall, but it’s still portable enough to carry haul around. This is one camping gear you’d want to haul around on your next adventure.

Images courtesy of Yeti