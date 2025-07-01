Nitecore never fails to amaze when it comes to making portable tactical outdoor gear from blinding flashlights to mosquito-zapping lanterns. It always gets you out of sticky situations too with its power stations and for the active lifestyle, the NB10000 power bank is a lifesaver.

It keeps you connected while outdoors and during emergency situations. It’s built tough to handle daily use and abuse, even from the elements, and does so elegantly. It features a lightweight and sleek profile perfect for backpacking, hiking, running, or camping.

The Nitecore Gen II NB10000 power bank boasts a tough shell made with ultra-lightweight yet high strength carbon fiber. It can withstand drops or sudden impacts and is IPX5-rated to protect the cell from water and snow.

What sets this device apart from the rest is its lightweight and slim design. It’s 40% lighter than typical 10,000 mAh power banks, weighing just 5.29 oz and is thinner at 0.42″. It also has multiple protection safeguards including over charge and over discharge, overcurrent, overvoltage, short-circuit, and thermal protection.

Moreover, the Nitecore Gen II NB10000 power bank has a rated capacity of less than 100Wh, which is in accordance with the UN38.3 Standard. This means it is safe to bring during air travels. It efficiently powers devices using its USB and USB-C dual QC ports that can fast charge two devices simultaneously. It also has an automatic power-on functionality that activates charging once connected to a charging cable, and automatic power off when on standby mode. A word of advice: remember to unplug the cable when not charging as it drains the battery.

Images courtesy of Nitecore