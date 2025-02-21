Who knew an “ice pick” inspired tool could look sleek and sexy, more so like a piece of jewelry? Kansept EDC reimagined the design of this handy tool with the attractive silhouette of the Stilleto, a tool that’s as sharp and sexy as its name.

Designed by knife enthusiast and Italian & US knife guild member Marco Panella, this small but mightily dangerous tool comes in an ultra-compact design that you can attach to a carabiner or hang like a pendant. It is 7.25″ long and lightweight thanks to a titanium handle.

The handle of Kansept EDC’s Stilleto is precision-machined from titanium and features fine texturing. Aside from being lightweight, it is also sturdy and provides a stable and secure grip. It has an attractive and colorful handle in a fine grid lightning strike pattern.

It beautifully blends modern design with historic inspiration. Its triangular-pointed design pays homage to the misericordia, which is a symbol of precision and purpose. It features a blade crafted from 5Cr13 stainless steel for excellent durability and corrosion resistance.

Moreover, the blade comes in a satin finish and is designed as a contemporary tool for artistic pursuits. Kansept EDC’s Stilleto offers practical functionality, engineered for precision tasks. Its fine-pointed blade makes it a versatile tool ideal for crafting, doing detailed work, or other creative applications.

This is an “ice pick,” but not designed as a weapon. Instead, as “a statement of engineering and artistry.” Kansept EDC’s Stilleto comes in several handle colorways or finishes including black, purple, blue, green, and more.

Images courtesy of Kansept EDC