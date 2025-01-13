When you tackle shaving your head solo you’re bound to end up with a few spiky bits here and there, especially on the crown. This is understandable as blades are typically straight. Hence, you’d have to get the perfect angle to get all that hair out. Unless you’re using Manscaped’s Dome Shaver Pro then it’s a smooth and safe glide around the top.

This tool relies on five stainless-steel SkinSafe rotary blade heads that float over bumps and curves for a smooth shave. These blades sit along a curved blade pad that work alongside FlexAdjust technology for effortless and seamless shaves along contours. It also allows each blade to stay in close contact with the scalp for a close shave at .10 mm.

Moreover, Manscaped’s Dome Shaver Pro boasts a magnetic blade pad for easy maintenance. You can remove the pad to clean out the hair chamber of clippings and for thorough blade cleaning. This shaver relies on a 1400 mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery (good for 90 mins.) to power a 9.500 RPM motor that provides smooth cutting action in a single pass.

But unlike its traditional counterpart, this one is shaped to contour your palm for ergonomic use. Its handheld design and curved blade pad effortlessly navigate different types of head curvature. Likewise, it’s waterproof and works with a charging pad for wireless charging.

Moreover, the addition of a travel lock and a protective cap make Manscaped’s Dome Shaver Pro safe to pack during travels. This prevents accidental cuts or nicks that can turn it into a safety hazard.

Images courtesy of Manscaped